More Explores: Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)

By Rachel Anderson
 4 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) doesn’t discriminate when it comes to saving our SWFL wildlife.

Any sick or injured animal is welcomed into the wildlife hospital with open arms and eventually released.

CROW isn’t just a magical place where animals go to heal, it’s also an educational hub for people near and far.

The visitor center is home to more than a dozen reptiles. Plus, kids can get their junior veterinarian certificate and learn at interactive kids zones.

Visitors can also register for a nature walk to see even more of CROW’s campus. Click here for more information.

