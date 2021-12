Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan continued to connect on the Air Jordan 8. Arriving at 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend in its famed “Aqua” colorway, the Air Jordan 8 built off the inner bootie ethos of Air Jordan 7 before it, instead taking a sturdier and stronger approach by way of extra-padding and criss-crossing straps. Lifting the X-shaped straps from 1992’s outdoor oriented Nike Air Raid — a basketball shoe also co-designed by Hatfield — the Air Jordan 8 spoke to a new toughness and attitude that was driving the sport. Signature style points on the Air Jordan 8 appear in the form...

