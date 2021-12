There are few treatment options for children with multiple sclerosis—a condition in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerves in the brain and spinal cord—and most therapies for the disease have not been tested in children. An international team of investigators, including researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), has conducted a phase 3, randomized, double-blind clinical trial to examine the safety and efficacy of teriflunomide, an oral immunomodulatory drug approved in more than 80 countries for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. Based on the trial's results, which appear in Lancet Neurology, teriflunomide was recently approved by the European Commission for children aged 10–17 years with a diagnosis of relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.

