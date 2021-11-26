JPSO: Victim found dead in vehicle on Black Friday
HARVEY, La. (WGNO)— The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide around 4 a.m. on Friday morning.
According to police, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of 4th Street.
When officers arrived they found a male victim inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of 4th Street.NOPD: Two men shot and killed in Algiers on Thanksgiving night
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0