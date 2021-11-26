ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

JPSO: Victim found dead in vehicle on Black Friday

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

HARVEY, La. (WGNO)— The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide around 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to police, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of 4th Street.

When officers arrived they found a male victim inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of 4th Street.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

