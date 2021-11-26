ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US lawmakers visit Taiwan; China conducts military patrols

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Five U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday in a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm America's “rock-solid” support for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. The visit came as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest...

New York Post

Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

China blusters as US Congressmen visit Taiwan, meet with president

TAIPEI, Taiwan: U.S. lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, in a bid to show support amidst Chinese threats to take control of the island nation. The American members of the House of Representatives, four Democrats and one Republican, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, even as tensions with China have risen to their highest level in decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's Taiwan jet incursions at second-highest level in November

Chinese warplanes made 159 incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in November according to AFP's database, the second-highest month on record as Beijing continues to pile military pressure on the democratic island. Over the past 14 months, the sabre-rattling has reached new peaks after Beijing began sending an increasing number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), which Chinese military aircraft had previously largely avoided. 
MILITARY
buffalonynews.net

Lawmakers from Baltic nations visit Taiwan amid heightened Europe-China tensions

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): For the first time a joint delegation of lawmakers from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday. The delegation's visit comes as European countries have been strengthening ties with Taiwan in defiance of China's increased military pressure on the island. Europe is also demonstrating unease with Beijing's alleged human rights abuses in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

'Wide support' for Taiwan policy in Lithuania: lawmaker

A Lithuanian lawmaker visiting Taiwan said Monday there was "wide support" among the public in his country for warming relations with the island, after a row with China for allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Matas Maldeikis led a delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, the latest in a recent string of visits by foreign politicians despite Beijing's opposition. China claims sovereignty over self-ruled democratic Taiwan and vows to re-take it one day, by force if necessary. It has become increasingly bellicose towards Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects its stance that the island is part of Chinese territory.
WORLD
dallassun.com

China's military activities could risk 'miscalculation': Report

Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan strait, security experts have warned that China's provocative military activities near Taiwan could result in "miscalculation."Speaking at the conference in Taipei, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said, "In the Indo-Pacific region, America's effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People's Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges.""The PRC's repressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, military adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, discriminatory economic policies and economic coercion of our allies, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and many others all threaten the rules-based order," Oudkirk was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.
MILITARY
charlottestar.com

US lawmakers introduce bill to help Taiwan expand ties as China tensions spikes

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, two US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill earlier this week, which seeks to help Taiwan develop ties with other countries amid China's coercive actions designed to isolate the country. The Promoting Ties with Taiwan Act, which was...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

U.S. lawmakers defy China by meeting with officials in Taiwan

WASHINGTON — Five U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to meet with government officials, defying an admonition from Beijing to stay away from the hotly contested democratic island. “When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call...
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

US lawmakers defy warnings from China to make surprise trip to Taiwan

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers made a surprise visit to Taiwan on Friday — defying “blunt” warnings from China to stay away from the hotly contested island it considers part of its territory. The four Democrats and one Republican arrived to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at a time...
FOREIGN POLICY
gcaptain.com

As China Menaces Taiwan, the Island’s Friends Aid Its Secretive Submarine Project

By Mari Saito (Reuters) – For more than two decades, Taiwan tried to buy a fleet of modern conventional submarines to fend off an existential threat – invasion by China. There were no takers. The United States, Taiwan’s main ally, has a nuclear-powered fleet and hadn’t built diesel-powered subs in decades. Other nations balked, fearful of angering Beijing.
POLITICS
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'" The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise. But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Pentagon plans stronger US posture toward China, Russia

The US military will reinforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review. Global responsibilities "require us to make continuous changes to our Middle East posture, but we always have the capability to rapidly deploy forces to the region based on the threat environment," Karlin said.
FOREIGN POLICY

