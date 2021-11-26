ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Now You Can Get a List of the Best Holiday Lights in the Hudson Valley

By Robyn Taylor
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What’s your favorite part of the holiday season? The food? The presents? How about the beautiful holiday light displays? It seems as though everybody loves to ride around the neighborhoods and villages in the Hudson Valley looking at the festive holiday lights. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a list...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Decides if Die Hard is a Christmas Movie

Many households have several holiday traditions to get them into the spirit. Some families will put up their Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. Some families will search for a holiday concert. Some families may dig out the matching holiday pajamas and take a group photo. A recent tradition that my father and I have indulged in the past few years is that following Thanksgiving dinner, we put on the always phenomenal Die Hard to usher at the beginning of the Christmas season in our household. I put on my “Yippee Ki Yay” Christmas sweater, grab a warm beverage, and send out my annual holiday messages to the sweet sounds of John McClane saving Christmas for another year since 1988.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Three Sunday Lunch With Santa Opportunities at Newburgh Hotspot

December is upon us and all things holiday are in full swing, right? Driving around the Hudson Valley and seeing cars topped with fresh cut Christmas trees, light displays galore to check out during the season, and of course, Santa popping up all over the area for brunch, dinner, and now a midday break for lunch (and maybe a beverage) with the jolly guy - you bet!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Shark’ Spotted Enjoying Pancakes in Poughkeepsie

Okay, so we can't confirm it was actually pancakes he was eating, but the "People's Shark" was definitely spotted at the Pancake Factory. Here in the Hudson Valley, we're getting pretty comfortable seeing celebrities around town. I mean our nickname is Hollywood on The Hudson for a reason, but it's still pretty cool when we have a run-in with one of our favorite celebs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

9 Small Movie Theaters You Can’t Overlook in the Hudson Valley

One of the things that I have missed the most over the last year and a half has been going to the movies. My venture back was to see the James Bond "No Time to Die," and it was odd. It was your typical experience at a big movie theater, but it made me think about where I could go see a film and support an owner-operated business here in the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Holiday Lights#Light List#Happy Holidays
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Stewart’s Shops 35th Annual Holiday Match Returns

The season of giving is here and one of the most popular stops across the Hudson Valley and New York State is bringing back its popular holiday program. Stewart's Shops are back this holiday season with the Stewart's Holiday Match program. In a press release on their website Stewart's Shops writes:
CHARITIES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Appliance Delivery Damaged, Hudson Valley Store Says ‘Too Bad’

Here's a warning to anyone purchasing appliances from a local home improvement store. Last week our family decided to take advantage of the Black Friday sales and finally replaced our 30-year-old clothes dryer. After fixing the belt several times, repainting the rusty door, and putting up with a broken buzzer, it was finally time to say goodbye to our old friend.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Who Remembers Christmas at Herman’s?

Herman's Nursery was located on rt 44 in Poughkeepsie and visiting over the holidays was a tradition for many families. I remember as a kid growing up in Lake Carmel, long before ever moving to Dover Plains, the family and friends would pack up the car and head to Herman's Nursery in Poughkeepsie to visit the Winter Wonderland every year complete with Santa and his reindeer (they actually had a reindeer and other animals in a small petting zoo enclosure). We would walk through the store first looking at all the many aisles of lit-up artificial Christmas Trees and ornaments that they had available for purchase (we would always pick up a new ornament for the tree each year). And we would check out the Christmas village set up that the store had on display, and then it was off to the Christmas tunnel.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

After a Ruff Go, Cherry is Chasing a New Home!

She is an adorable Mountain Cur/Mix dog, at 5-years old and weighing about 44 pounds. Cherry is an energetic and active pup. She is the perfect companion to join you on a walk! At the same time she is the perfect snuggle buddy and fiercely loyal - she would love a family to call her own.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Urban Trail’ Similar to NYC’s High Line Coming to Poughkeepsie

An ambitious project that would connect areas of the City and Town of Poughkeepsie with a scenic trail is getting closer to reality. On December 2 the Dutchess County Legislature will vote on an $11 million bond authorization that would fund the first phase of this massive project. The 2.7-mile trail is expected to be built in a total of four phases, linking areas from the new Hudson Heritage shopping area to other neighborhoods in the City of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Want to Stay Off Santa’s Naughty List? Donate a Toy

The CJ and Jess Wolf Holiday Express is back and we need your help!. As far as staying off Santa's naughty list, we can't be 100% sure that if you donate Santa will keep you off of it. BUT we can tell you that if you help us help families in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut this year, it'll put you in a great place with the big guy.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Former Worker Shares 27 Rarely-Seen Photos of Storytown’s First Season

When it comes to Lake George's history and charming nostalgia, including the very early days of Storytown USA and The Great Escape, few are more knowledgable than Bob Carroll. Carrol lives in Los Angeles now, but he was born in Johnstown and lived in the Capital Region for many years. His Lake George history runs deep because he worked for Charles Wood, the wealthy proprietor who founded Storytown USA which eventually would become The Great Escape.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy