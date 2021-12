Amazon’s The Wheel of Time RT score has been revealed and its currently sitting at fresh, but only just. To be honest there is not currently a massive amount of reviews for the show submitted so far. Actually as I check this again the score has just gone up to 74% with 19 reviews. When I started prepping this article it was hovering just over 60%. Clearly a few positive reviews have come in recently, but as always, this score could drop back down again, or go up.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO