Although there are at least four or five players in that market, the foldable phone niche is probably being led by two companies with two very different approaches. There is, of course, Samsung with its tablet-like Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3, but there is also Microsoft with the new and improved Surface Duo 2. The latter represents a rather interesting take on the foldable idea, especially since it’s really foldable only in the mechanical sense. It also has its inescapable drawbacks, however, and a new Samsung patent may have an alternative, though one that might become a reality any time soon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO