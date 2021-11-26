How Companies Can Push Past Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lip Service to Enact Meaningful Change

Sarah Todd Hammer ’24 (She/Her) As a disabled person, in my personal experience, Davidson has been incredibly accommodating of my access needs. Not only did they put in the effort to remodel the bathroom in both my first-year and sophomore dorm rooms; they make sure to remove access barriers as I encounter them and inform the disabilities office. This semester, I was unable to open the doors to my Communications and Psychology classes. Within days, the handle for one door was changed, and an accessible button was added to the other door. When I walk into Commons, the employees greet me enthusiastically and assist me with getting my food. Edwin even makes me feel like I’m eating at a five-star restaurant as he prepares my Cheerwine without me having to ask, pulls my chair out for me, and brings me ice cream to my table. My peers are always willing to help in class, eager to assist with putting my laptop in my backpack and putting my backpack on. My friends even come down to my room late at night in their pajamas to assist me if I need help opening food or brushing my hair or whatever the task might be.

