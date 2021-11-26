How Companies Can Push Past Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lip Service to Enact Meaningful Change
By Donnebra McClendon
The social justice protests of recent years spurred many companies to make public statements supporting diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). But new research into the state of DE&I efforts at companies shows that the real work has only just begun. Just 49 percent of employees say their companies have...
Vertically integrated California cannabis company TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX: GRAMF) announced Wednesday that it had appointed Tiffany McBride as managing director of social equity ventures and Kerry Arnold as chief people officer. The two positions further The Parent Company's mission to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within the cannabis sector.
Sarah Todd Hammer ’24 (She/Her) As a disabled person, in my personal experience, Davidson has been incredibly accommodating of my access needs. Not only did they put in the effort to remodel the bathroom in both my first-year and sophomore dorm rooms; they make sure to remove access barriers as I encounter them and inform the disabilities office. This semester, I was unable to open the doors to my Communications and Psychology classes. Within days, the handle for one door was changed, and an accessible button was added to the other door. When I walk into Commons, the employees greet me enthusiastically and assist me with getting my food. Edwin even makes me feel like I’m eating at a five-star restaurant as he prepares my Cheerwine without me having to ask, pulls my chair out for me, and brings me ice cream to my table. My peers are always willing to help in class, eager to assist with putting my laptop in my backpack and putting my backpack on. My friends even come down to my room late at night in their pajamas to assist me if I need help opening food or brushing my hair or whatever the task might be.
As 2021 begins drawing to a close, ViacomCBS has released its second annual update on the state of diversity, equity and inclusion at the conglomerate.
The company recorded a marginal increase in its nonwhite U.S. workforce. Employees from the global majority currently comprise 37.7 percent of the 15,926 domestic staff and 27.7 percent of senior leadership (vice presidents and above), up slightly from 36.2 percent and 25 percent, respectively, a year ago. This year, ViacomCBS also provided a racial breakdown of its top executives (senior VPs and above), revealing that 75.83 percent are white, 9.29 percent are Black, 7.14 percent are...
ViacomCBS has released its second combined DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusion) update, highlighting both its strength internally and externally in terms of its commitment to social justice and equity, as well as where the entertainment conglomerate still has room for improvement. The site, updated annually, is part of ViacomCBS’ ongoing mission of transparency and accountability into how it is reflecting the makeup of the world and its audiences in its workforce, content and programming.
ViacomCBS reported increases in almost every category of female representation and every category of ethnic representation. In the U.S., workforce ethnic diversity overall edged up to 37.7%...
The company's new director of diversity, equity and inclusion brings a long background in the golf world to the role. The new director will work with a special council formed by the company in 2020 to make impacts in this area through the key areas of talent acquisition and retention, mentoring and advocacy, and education and communication.
CARY, N.C. - Along with being the “excellence of titling execution,” PDP Group account executive Deshaun Sheppard also serves as the diversity, equity and inclusion committee chair for the company that provides title administration solutions for finance companies and other parts of the automotive industry. For this episode of the...
New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/Mediawire): In March this year, PhonePe announced its DiversityInclusion initiative with the first phase focusing on gender, sexual orientation and people with disability (PWD). Of these, both sexual orientation (LGBTQI) and PWD initiatives focused on building awareness. For gender, the approach was more specific: to...
The Top Bay Area Companies for Supplier Diversity list was created in collaboration with the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC) and San Francisco Business Times. Companies must have Bay Area operations in the nine-county Greater Bay Area. Each participating company was required to complete a brief online survey. Each question in the survey had its own score based upon our collective determination of its importance in developing and having the most diverse and inclusive supply chain. The total score was used to rank companies in the published list. There was no fee associated with participation in the survey or publication in the Top Bay Area Companies for Supply Chain Inclusion and Equity.
It isn't enough to drive systemic change. The most effective way to advance DEI is to make the practice a business function -- not an HR program. That's according to Christena Pyle, Chief Equity Officer for dentsu Americas. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on...
NORMAN — The city of Norman will host a Community & Conversation event to encourage involvement through dialogue and awareness regarding diversity and equity from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Norman Public Library Central. The free event will be hosted by the Office of Diversity & Equity.
Commerce Experience Management Provider Sets Aggressive Targets, Makes Strategic Investment in Gender Equity and Ethnic Diversity of Internal Teams. Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, announced the findings of an inaugural report, “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Leading With Equity”.
Last week conservative commentator Matt Walsh provided a theory behind the left’s passion for “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”. “When we engage with these ideas like diversity and inclusion,” Walsh said on his podcast, “we [should not] make the mistake of accepting the premise that the left actually wants diversity and inclusion. … (A)ll of these words – diversity, inclusion, equity tolerance, et cetera – they are all code for get rid of white males.”
To the Editor - Many opinion pieces about equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) have been published during the past few years1,2. These contributions have highlighted barriers that some groups of our society must meet to succeed in academia and have immensely improved our understanding of how to approach EDI and improve the academic environment. However, most of these perspectives are from the Global North, particularly from the USA, targeting issues that are local and thus unintentionally sustaining a view that is not inclusive of the global diversity of scientists.
An effective diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategy is a necessity in today’s corporate environment. The importance of the matter has surged given the pivotal socio-economic events that occurred over the last 16+ months – and we can only expect the conversation to grow louder. Younger generations entering the workforce have made it especially clear that inclusive atmospheres are pivotal in choosing an employer, with 83% of Gen Z candidates stating that a company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is a deciding factor.
The DSI’s career panel series continued on November 3 with a session highlighting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as well as the Lab’s DEI-focused employee resource groups (ERGs). ERGs are sponsored by LLNL’s Office of Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Programs. Moderator Anh Quach, member of the Asian Pacific American Council...
Weekly we focus on the work of area individuals and organizations advancing equity in our community. This morning we welcome Alicia Lloyd who is the Director of the Aquinas College Center for Diversity, Inclusion & Equity, and Special Advisor to the President. Joining the discussion is WGVU Grants Manager Steve Chappell. This weekly segment is part of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
For the fifth consecutive year, Food Lion has been honored as a Best-of-the-Best company in America committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC). To be considered for the recognition, companies must provide a report...
After the death of George Floyd and the racial reckoning that followed, companies across America made commitments to more diversity and inclusion. They promised more diverse hiring and trained their employees to be more aware. Some big-name corporations made even bigger promises. Bank of America pledged more than $1 billion...
