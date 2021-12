In a move to pay high respect to the legacy of jazz legend Josephine Baker, OneUnited Bank plans to buy the first From Paris with Love non-fungible token or NFT. It was created by internationally acclaimed artist Addonis Parker, paying tribute to the famous entertainer and civil rights activist, Baker. Listed on the BE 100s Banks List, OneUnited Bank is sponsoring Le Art Noir on December 2, 2021, per a news release.

