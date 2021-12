I know, I know, you haven’t even gobbled, gobbled yet. But let’s be real: Christmas is what the holiday season is all about. Sorry, not sorry, Thanksgiving. I’m going to let you have your day, but before the family get-togethers, the feasting, and the televised football games, go get yourself a dose of early Yuletide cheer. Don’t fight it, man, just go with it.

EL PASO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO