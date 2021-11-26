ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19 Twice in One Month

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
Bryan Adams revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in one month with a breakthrough case of the virus.

The artist, who is fully vaccinated, posted the update on Instagram, sharing that he tested positive for the virus again as he touched down in Milan, Italy. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” posted Adams, who also shared photos of himself wearing a mask in the airport and an ambulance. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.”

Adams, 62, first tested positive at the end of Oct., which forced him to pull out of Tina Turner’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, where he was scheduled to perform a medley of songs, including the pair’s 1985 hit “It’s Only Love,” with H.E.R. Keith Urban later replaced Adams for the performance during the ceremony on Oct. 30.

“Please don’t worry, yes I had the COVID and thankfully had no symptoms,” said Adams in an earlier post, when he was first diagnosed positive. “Bunny, my daughter, had it too with bit of a sore throat for night. But we’re good.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that cases of COVID-19 reinfection with COVID-19 have been reported but are rare. “In general, reinfection means a person was infected (got sick) once, recovered, and then later became infected again,” said the CDC on their website. “Based on what we know from similar viruses, some reinfections are expected.”

In the summer of 2021, the Canadian rocker signed his first new label deal in more than 40 years with BMG and is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts in 2022.

Bryan Adams photo courtesy BMG

