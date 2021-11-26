ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday shopping shifts into high gear amid challenges

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, shoppers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items. But the big question is: How much will supply shortages, higher prices and staffing issues dampen their mood this holiday season?. Americans, already fatigued with pandemic-induced social...

Holiday Shopping Forecast Sees A Shift Away From Online To In-Store

COVID has changed the way we do nearly everything, and holiday shopping is no exception. Creighton University Economist, Ernie Goss, says he is predicting a strong holiday buying season, but consumers are going to experience higher prices, fewer bargains and a lack of in-demand products. Goss points to supply chain disruptions, worker shortages and soaring inflationary pressures as the leading causes. Goss reports states within the Mid-America and Rural Mainstreet regions, which includes Iowa, are experiencing about 10 percent growth in net sales over the past year, but unfortunately, about half of that is due to inflation. Supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages have 30 percent of supply managers reporting intentional hoarding or stockpiling of inventories to reduce further risk of supply chain disruptions. With the labor shortages, consumers can expect longer checkout lines and less customer service. However, Goss says many people will opt for shopping in-store this year to avoid unnecessary transportation delays and the high cost of fuel or shortages of goods. Goss adds that those consumers who shop early will be more likely to encounter good deals than those waiting until the last minute. In addition to the shopping forecast, Goss is predicting more individual and family travel over the holidays, but with more people driving than flying due to fears of flight delays and cancellations brought on by labor shortages. Forecasters are also predicting business travel will remain week throughout the rest of the year.
BUSINESS
Amazon gearing up, hiring for holiday shopping season

FINDLAY TWP PA — Despite reports of supply chain disruptions and worker shortages across the nation, officials with Amazon report that the mega-retailer is ready to fulfill and deliver your orders in time for the holiday season. Currently, PIT2, our region’s only customer fulfillment center, is receiving about 50,000 orders...
RETAIL
Mountain Brook retailers expect strong holiday sales despite COVID-19

COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, and a fear of the virus may linger among some potential shoppers. However, several Mountain Brook retailers told Village Living they are bullish on their holiday prospects. “Business has picked up,” said Brenda Meadows, owner of The Lingerie Shoppe. “I’m feeling very optimistic about shopping in...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Macy’s will close several stores throughout U.S. in 2022

Macy’s will shutter a number of its stores throughout the United States next year. The department store chain announced plans to permanently close 10 stores in January, according to CNBC. Exact locations have yet to be announced. There are currently 24 Macy’s stores in New Jersey and over 700 locations...
BUSINESS

