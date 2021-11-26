ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson City, PA

Black Friday 2021: Shallow shopper turnout in NEPA

By Nicole Rogers
 4 days ago

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thanksgiving is over which means it’s time for Black Friday shopping.

Eyewitness News spoke with a group of men who go out on Black Friday as sort of a tradition.

“Four years in a row we’ve been coming here shopping for some deals on those Saturday goods,” said Crocifisso Douglas, Scott Township.

Many people, like these guys, woke up bright and early Friday morning to shop for Black Friday deals.

Eyewitness News found one woman who had been camping in front of the Target in Dickson City since 6:00 p.m., Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re out here for the Nintendo Switch, a 65-inch TV and Airpod Pros,” said Crystal Stanford, Scranton.

Crystal Stanford and her husband James Stanford split up between Walmart and Target to strategize how they were going to get those items in such high demand.

Crystal Stanford asked her husband if they have the Nintendo Switch at another store.

Peckville Christmas House shining bright for holiday season

“Yes, they got those, Apple watches, and they’re giving out numbers for laptops and a lot of other stuff,” James Stanford, confirmed over the phone.

However, the crowds just weren’t what they used to be.

While trying to get to the bottom as to why there weren’t many shoppers out, Eyewitness News asked the group of men if they thought it was shoppers transitioning online because of the pandemic? Because the weather isn’t the best today? Or could it be the economy?

“Cyber Monday. I think it’s definitely because everything is moving online now. Black Friday is becoming more of an online tradition. You’re going to get your deals online. But it will never get old for us, coming out here shopping at 5 a.m., for those deals,” said Crocifisso Douglas, Scott Township.

At the end of the day, many of the people Eyewitness News spoke with say, they could get many of these deals online which would be easier.

But nothing beats continuing shopping traditions and spending time with friends and family.

