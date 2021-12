As the season continues for our lady roadrunners we are slowly looking forward to the season. Rio came into this match with two wins and four loses which in their heads it was a win-win situation. Nevertheless our roadrunners put on quite a show and secured the victory in a close game versus El Camino. The score was 54 to 47 which is actually quite close. Overall Rio is looking to improve but also secure more wins down the road. Also let’s not forget two players who had an amazing performance that night. Sophomore Jennyfer Morales led the game with 17 points and freshman Jiselle added another ten to the win. Also to keep in mind our lady roadrunners were shooting a high percentage which included free-throws and were successful when it came to defense with rebounds and steals.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO