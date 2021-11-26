ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Popularity Of Online Stores Offering Luxury Furniture Is Likely To Provide An Impetus To The Growth Of The Overall Bar Stools Market

Increasing popularity of clubs and bars among millennials has lead to a rise in the number of clubs and bars in various regions, which, in turn, is supporting the healthy growth of furniture market around the globe. This has also provided support to the bar stools market as many consumers with...

Increase In The Incidence Of Skin Colour Disorders In The Asia Pacific Region Is Expected To Significantly Boost The Canthaxanthin Market- Fact.MR Study

Canthaxanthin is a colour or dye similar to the pigment that makes carrots orange. It occurs naturally, but can also be sourced by synthetic processes in laboratories. Its key usage is to lower sensitivity to direct sunlight, which is also known as photosensitivity, in people who suffer from Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP), a rare genetic disease. People suffering EPP are prone to skin reactions such as itch, rash and eczema caused due to sunlight.
Healthcare Supply Chain Market May Set Epic Growth Story with McKesson, HighJump, Manhattan Associates, JDA

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Healthcare Supply Chain Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are McKesson, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, HighJump, Manhattan Associates, JDA, TECSYS, Kinaxis, BluJay Solutions, Jump Technologies, LogiTag Systems etc.
Model Based Testing Market Players Eye Lucrative Opportunities in Asia Pacific: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Model Based Testing Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. As software testing evolves, model based testing has become an integral part of modern test automation in which test cases are derived from model describing the functional aspects of the system under test. In the recent years, model based testing has been gaining pace in various technical organizations, for its ability to detect memory leaks and conflicts that could otherwise cause a software to crash.
Premium Golf Rangefinder Market By Type (Laser, GPS) and By Sales Channel Type (E-commerce, Third-party Online Retailers, Direct to Customers Online Retailers) - Forecast 2021-2031

Distance-measuring electronic devices have become a recent trend. The devices are part of GPS screens on a golf cart, golf rangefinders and GPS watches, which have become a necessity for most golfers. Golf rangefinders are designed with a dual display technology, which delivers high customer experience to find the accurate range of the objects.
Continuous Innovations and Growing Urbanization to Amplify Sales of Privacy Screens Market: Fact.MR Report

Privacy screens are accessory devices designed to provide protection & privacy from loud sounds, close neighbours and limit the view of outsiders. They are available in a variety of sizes, shapes & colours and are generally used for outdoor decorating. Their low cost as well as numerous uses is boosting their demand in the market. Privacy screens are more popularly used in urban areas compared to rural areas as homes are situated in closer proximity to each other in urban areas, which increases the need for their adoption in the homes.
Charcoal Barbeque Grills Are Gaining Immense Popularity Among Consumers Owing To The Distinct Flavor They Add To The Food, Unveils Fact.MR

The global Barbeque Grill market study presents a careful compilation of the historical, current, and future outlook of the said market as well as the factors that are responsible for such development of the market. In an effort to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the global Barbeque Grill market, experts have made an inclusion of a detailed discussion on and analysis of the diverse product portfolio and competitive vendor landscape of each of the leading players spread across different territories of the world.
Electric Bike Market worth $79.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, II & III), Battery Type (Li-Ion, Li-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage (Mountain/Trekking, City/Urban, Cargo), Speed, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The E-Bike Market is projected to reach USD 79.7 billion by 2026 from USD 47.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.1%.
IT Relocation Services Market to See Booming Growth | Qualcomm Technologies, Curvature, Restore

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IT Relocation Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IT Relocation Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IT Relocation Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Coin Sorter Machines Market Projected to Gain Significant Value through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Although the use of coins has reduced significantly since the emergence of cashless payment methods, some organizations that deal with money every day, such as banks and supermarkets, require coin sorter machines. Owing to the efficiency that coin sorter machines bring to various accounting procedures, the coin sorter machines market is witnessing steady growth. Some banks offer generous coin exchange policies to their customers as well as non-customers, which creates numerous opportunities for manufacturers in the coin sorter machines market.
CBD Skin Care Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Cannuka, Medical Marijuana, IRIE CBD

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "CBD Skin Care Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global CBD Skin Care Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the CBD Skin Care Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Increasing Demand for Faster Internet Speed to Amplify Growth of Fiber Optic Amplifier Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Fiber Optic Amplifier Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. The first erbium-doped fiber amplifier was invented in the late 20th century, owing to continuous innovations in the telecommunication industry. Fiber optics, owing to the associated advantages, have witnessed significant traction since inception, especially in developed countries. With the increasing adoption of fiber optics, there has also been a corresponding increase in the adoption of fiber optic components such as fiber optic amplifiers, fiber optic cables, optical transmitters and optical receivers.
Wakeboard Market to Discern Magnified Growth during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Declining participation in water sports activities continue to create challenges for wakeboard manufacturers. There has been a steady decline in water participation rates, as other appealing recreational activities have gained traction. According to a research conducted by the Outdoor Industry Association, over 144 million Americans participated in various types of outdoor activities at least once in 2016.
Processed Fox Nuts Market: Online Stores to Aid Product Transparency and Boost Sales Growth - Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
Increasing Demand For Oil & Gas, Chemicals, And Related Products Is Supporting Overall Hot Rolled Seamless Steel Pipes Market Growth

North America and Europe collectively account for a majority of the demand for Hot Rolled seamless steel pipes. This is due to the fact that these regions are home to a considerable number of chemical, power & energy, and oil & gas industries, and seamless steel pipes play a vital role in all of these end-use industries.
Luxury Flooring Market May Set New Growth Story with Armstrong, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Luxury Flooring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Armstrong, Bruce Flooring, Balterio Laminate Flooring, Beaulieu International Group, Berryalloc, Classen Group, Egger Group, Formica Group, Faus, Kronoflooring, Kaindl Flooring, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries & Greenply Industries etc.
Automotive Lubrication Applications Provide Impetus to Base Oil Market; Wear-Resistant Additives Gain Importance in Formulations: Fact.MR Report

The Automotive Fluids market is estimated to display a sluggish 2% CAGR for the assessment period between 2020 and 2030. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak will moderately affect the global base oils market owing to lockdown restrictions on production facilities and disruptions in raw material supply chains. Recovery of industry is likely to be slow in the post-crisis period, with the uncertainty over the pandemic duration and severity.
Vegan Protein Bars Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Simply Protein, Clif Bar & Company, BHU Foods, PROBAR LLC

Global Vegan Protein Bars Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vegan Protein Bars market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vegan Protein Bars market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Real estate marketing software provider Luxury Presence raises $25.9M in a Bessemer-led Series B

The Los Angeles-based company, which last raised in January 2020, has amassed a total of $33.3 million since its launch in 2016. Luxury Presence’s product has evolved over this period from a website building tool to a more holistic real estate content management system that now includes a customized home search tool for agents, as well as marketing, social media and lead generation support.
Bismaleimide Market By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Defense, Aerospace) and By Application (Composites, Insulating Materials, Potting Compounds) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Bismaleimide Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Bismaleimide over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Bismaleimides are yellow-colored resins that exhibit thermosetting properties,...
