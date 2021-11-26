ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November's Best-Performing S&P 500 Stock Still Has Room to Run, Trader Says

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember's top-performing S&P 500 stock can still climb higher, New Street Advisors Group founder and CEO Delano Saporu says. Dollar Tree leads the major index this month with a nearly 40% gain as of Friday. The discount retailer said Tuesday that it would raise prices for most of its $1 products...

NBC San Diego

We're Buying the Dip on Morgan Stanley as the Market Sells Off

After you receive this post, we will be buying 50 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) at roughly $94.92. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 925 shares of Morgan Stanley. This buy will increase Morgan Stanley's weight in the portfolio from about 2.04% to 2.15%. Markets are selling off...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Salesforce, Box, Ambarella and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Salesforce — Shares of the software giant dropped more than 6% in after hours trading on Tuesday after issuing fourth quarter earnings guidance below expectations. Next year revenue guidance also missed estimates. Salesforce, however, reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for last quarter. The company also announced it promoted Bret Taylor to the role of co-CEO, alongside Marc Benioff.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Why Apple Was the Only Tech Stock That Went Up on Tuesday

Apple stock closed up 3.1% on Tuesday as stocks tumbled on concerns of the new omicron Covid variant, showing investors see the company as a safe haven during market uncertainty. Needham analyst Laura Martin said investors turned to Apple on Tuesday because the company has prodigious cash flow, allowing it...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 1.92% to $276.69 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $18.96 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Investors Bought and Sold These ETFs During Friday's Steep Sell-Off, Market Analysts Say

Retail investors weren't sitting on their hands during the Dow's worst day of the year. Stocks dropped sharply Friday on fears around the new Covid-19 omicron variant, sparking a bout of volatility that stretched into Tuesday. Many retail investors flocked to index-based exchange-traded funds amid Friday's selling, Webull CEO Anthony...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Five Below, Dollar General Set Up With Earnings Due; Low Prices Hang In Balance

Discount retailers Five Below (FIVE) and Dollar General (DG) report quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Five Below stock and Dollar General stock are both setting up in bases. The retailers report amid upbeat holiday-sales forecasts and a rebounding economy, but as higher shipping costs and rising wages test...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slumped 0.27% to $663.84 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $37.15 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
KRON4 News

U.S. stocks rebound after variant slump

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index slumped 2.3% on Friday for its worst day since February. The Dow […]
STOCKS

