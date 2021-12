What is it about holiday movies that make us want to rewatch the same characters, in the same places, experiencing the same failures and tragedies year after year?. Surely it has to do with the cast of characters we’ve come to know infinitely well — from the Griswolds and McCallisters to George Bailey and Buddy the Elf. But there’s also something to be said about the places in which these stories unfold and the feelings of nostalgia they inevitably evoke. Whether it be in the snowy suburbs of Chicago, the English countryside or New York City, for every classic Christmas movie, there’s an iconic backdrop with which we associate it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO