The adidas Ultraboost is one of the most renowned sneakers ever created. Since its launch in 2015, the Ultraboost has embodied the perfect convergence of function and fashion, earning it a cult-like following in both the running world and fashion circles alike. Of all the shoes I’ve tested (and I’ve tested a ton), the over-the-top comfort and style of the Ultraboost 21 is second to none. One of the best adidas running shoes and overall best adidas shoes of all time, the Ultraboost has universal application as a running, walking or everyday sneaker — making it a great holiday gift...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO