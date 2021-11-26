ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Philadelphia farm grows food to donate to communities in need

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy and Tony D’Orazio have a personal commitment to serve their community with...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Cathedral Kitchen seeks donations to keep serving food to community

On this Giving Tuesday, there is an organization in Camden that is pitching in to help. It only costs $1 for the food in one meal at Cathedral Kitchen. But then one must add in COVID-19-related inflation. “Here at Cathedral Kitchen, we prepare over 2,000 meals a day. So when...
CAMDEN, NJ
WTOK-TV

Food donations needed during holiday season and year-round

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is officially here. For many, it’s a time to spend with family cooking up food. But others are lucky if they get a hot meal at all. The holidays are a time people’s hearts seem to be a little warmer to help serve...
MERIDIAN, MS
ksmu.org

Growing to Tackle Food Insecurity

Bear Pantry continues to meet students' food needs. In 2018, a study published by researchers at Temple University and the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, found that 36% of students on U.S. college campuses don't have enough to eat. To help meet the food needs of its students, Missouri State University through...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Philadelphia#Tony D#Charity
The Day

Kindness in Real Life: L+M employees donate food for families in need

The United Way of Southeastern Connecticut offered a big thank-you to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital employees earlier this month after a delivery of more than 735 pounds of food to help feed area residents. The food – which included items such as cereal, canned soups, peanut butter, pastas, beans and...
NEW LONDON, CT
kjrh.com

Food 2 Families in critical need of donations

TULSA, Okla. — For 21 years, 2 News Oklahoma has been fighting Hunger in Green Country in our Food 2 Families Food Drive, benefitting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. The event is one of our largest and longest-running 2 Cares for the Community events. Due to the pandemic,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin Food Pantry fills a vital need in the local community

Friday mornings are usually one of the slower days of the week for the volunteers at the Tualatin Food Pantry. But the week before the Thanksgiving holiday remains an exception. On this particular Friday in late November, teams of one-time volunteers from local businesses shuttle in and out of the pantry’s distribution center as part of those companies’ annual charitable efforts. It’s the first of three days that special holiday food packages are distributed to the pantry’s regular clients. The resulting bustle of people moving in and out of the pantry, which is located in the basement of the Rolling Hills Church off S.W. Borland Road, combined with a steady stream of vehicles arriving to pick up food boxes, creates a scene that, to the untrained eye, looks almost chaotic.
TUALATIN, OR
CBS LA

Orange County Food Bank In Need Of Donations As Need For Food Doubles Pre-Pandemic Numbers

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA)  — Food banks are looking for more donations to feed families during the holidays this year as the need for food is twice what it was before the pandemic. A freezer at the Orange County Food Bank should be stacked with chicken, lunchmeats and cheese but because of a lack of availability, it was empty Monday afternoon. A freezer sits empty at the Orange County Food Bank as the need for donations grows. (credit: CBSLA) Each month, nearly half a million people receive food from the non-profit. like this Stanton woman putting boxes into her car. “I just simply have too...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
East Bay Times

Wish Book: Santa Cruz farm provides jobs to the homeless, food for the community

Brenda Deckman had lots of jobs in her life. Nurse’s aide. Manager of a Subway sandwich shop. Home health care aide. Laundromat worker. But after a turbulent marriage that ended with her losing custody of her 5-year-old son, she fell into a deep depression, spiraled downward and ended up homeless, living in a tent in the Pogonip Open Space Preserve, a 640-acre wooded park on the northern edge of Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Benzinga

Could New Farming Approaches Help Ensure Food for Growing Population and Urbanization?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The global population is expected to exceed 9 billion by 2050 and forecasts show that two out of every three people will be living in urban areas by that date, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
AGRICULTURE
progressivegrocer.com

Nutritional Guidelines for Food Donations Needed: Report

As the nation faces high levels of food and nutrition insecurity, exacerbated by COVID-19, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has pointed out there are no federal policies, and few state policies, that prioritize nutrition in food bank donations. As a result, the nonprofit's new report, Policy Approaches to Healthier Food Banking, calls for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to establish nutritional guidelines for its food distribution programs (the Emergency Food Assistance Program, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, and the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation) and offers other recommendations for the public and private sectors.
HEALTH
Santafe New Mexican.com

Juliana and Tejinder Ciano grow food and community through Santa Fe farm

Juliana and Tejinder Ciano have some progressive ideas about how to create food justice. They’ve been putting their theories into practice through their local mom-and-pop farm and a cons. tellation of initiatives that aim to revolutionize equity and access to healthy food. Juliana Ciano, 36, said she and her husband,...
SANTA FE, NM
News On 6

Crisis Nursery In Need Of Donations To Support Growing Demand

OKcity Crisis Nursery said their phone rings off the hook day and night from families looking for help with their kids and the demand is only increasing. No matter the age, Jennifer Roberts said she wants every kid to know OKcity Crisis Nursery is their home away from home. “We're...
CHARITIES
fairfield-recorder.com

Funny Farm trades trees for donations to food bank

A Christmas tree is one of the many signs of Christmas and local residents can now get a free tree with a donation from Funny Farm Trees. Randy Maness runs the tree farm with his wife, Sonya, on 100 acres in Streetman. While the trees are free they will accept monetary or canned food donations. (Food contributions should be non-perishable food products). All proceeds will be donated to the…
STREETMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy