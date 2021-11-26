Philadelphia farm grows food to donate to communities in need

As the nation faces high levels of food and nutrition insecurity, exacerbated by COVID-19, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) has pointed out there are no federal policies, and few state policies, that prioritize nutrition in food bank donations. As a result, the nonprofit's new report, Policy Approaches to Healthier Food Banking, calls for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to establish nutritional guidelines for its food distribution programs (the Emergency Food Assistance Program, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, and the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation) and offers other recommendations for the public and private sectors.
Comments / 0