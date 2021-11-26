ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Stay inside Black Friday and eat scones instead

By Mary Elizabeth Williams
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVu4i_0d7MzSU700

You know those families, the ones where every Thanksgiving everybody gets excited every year about some uncle's "famous" green beans or Grandma's "famous" pie? Yeah, that's not mine.

My family Thanksgivings, first with my grandmother and then with my in-laws, have always been… fine. Year in and year out, the fare has been reliable and unvarying — no surprise spices, no experimental techniques. A Butterball served with a boat of McCormick gravy, a pie made from a can of Libby's. And that's okay. After I became a mom, I got custody of most of the holidays, and I've typically used my position as host to play around, refine and try new things. The rest of the year is my menu dominating domain, and I like it that way.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter.

This year, however, my mother-in-law is in a care facility, and my immediate family and I are tossing out the turkey and stuffing for a dinner of our own design. But one remnant of our traditional Thanksgiving is holding firm — we go nowhere near a store on Friday and instead curl up with my morning after scones.

The Black Friday scones are a product of my desire to bring something to the holiday weekend, even when there is no room for me to flex at the Turkey Day meal itself. They are not pumpkin, not gingerbread, not apple pie-inspired. The only nod to the season is the simple maple glaze on top, which is just enough to say, "I get it" without trying too hard. They are also incredibly good.

Scones to me fall into that category of foods that are easier to make yet somehow better tasting than their more complicated culinary peers — like how French toast is superior to pancakes, or how cobbler beats pie. I would rather make and consume scones over muffins any day of the week. I appreciate that they ask no paper liners of me, no fiddly individual scooping, and that they take about seven minutes to pull together, from stuff you probably have in your kitchen right now. But mostly I love that a good scone has such a messy, crumbly vibe.

I make scones year round (Smitten Kitchen's chocolate and pear version is a killer), but the ones I return to over and over are Ree Drummond's vanilla scones. She describes them as "As close to the little Starbucks delights as I could get," but that is not true, because they are eight hundred times better. She makes hers with heavy cream, paradise if you have it on hand or are being fancy. But don't let what you might not have on hand stop you here — I have made these with whole milk, plain full fat yogurt, and a combination of the two and they've always turned out beautifully. She also makes them with split vanilla beans, but you can use extract. And in place of her classic sugar glaze, I use maple syrup for an autumnal kick. My only request here is that you do use very cold butter and don't overmix the dough. This is such a simple recipe, and the magic comes from making it as light as possible.

How good are these? After I made the scone dough for this week's column, I baked two to photograph and froze the rest. I'd just set my freshly baked ones on the table to cool when one of them immediately disappeared into my daughter's mouth. They were not glazed, not buttered, and it was not breakfast time. "You didn't, like, need this?" she asked "Because, too late." She did not leave a crumb.

***

Black Friday Scones

Inspired by The Pioneer Woman

Makes 6 - 8 generously sized scones

Ingredients:

Scones

  • 3 cups of all purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup of sugar
  • 4 teaspoons of baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • 2 sticks (1/2 pound) of cold butter
  • 1 egg
  • 3/4 cup of heavy cream (Note, you can substitute whole milk, half and half, and even plain yogurt here. I've even made these with buttermilk. The final product will not be as rich, but equally delicious.)

Glaze

  • 1/3 cup of maple syrup
  • 1 cup of confectioner's sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together your flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
  3. Using a box grater, grate the cold butter into the flour mixture. (You can also use a vegetable peeler, or cut the butter into small cubes.)
  4. Mix the butter and flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.
  5. Add the cream, egg and vanilla, and stir until there are no dry parts and it is all just combined.
  6. Turn the dough out on to a piece of parchment, and pat into a roughly 8-inch circle. Cut into six or eight even wedges. (We like ours substantial, so six it is.)
  7. Put the parchment and the dough on a baking sheet. Separate your wedges. Bake for roughly 25 minutes, until light golden.
  8. Meanwhile, make the glaze. In a small bowl, stir together your syrup and sugar until well combined. If you like, you can add a dribble of cream and a pinch of salt. Glaze right before serving.

Note: I like to freeze the dough and then chuck these in the oven in the morning. If you're baking them straight out of the freezer, allow for about 35 minutes of baking time.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Salon hires two award-winning journalists, Alison Stine and Kathryn Joyce

Salon has hired two award-winning writers to fill full-time positions, editor in chief Erin Keane announced today. Culture writer Alison Stine, a journalist and essayist and the Philip K. Dick Award-winning author of two acclaimed novels, joins the staff on December 1. Investigative reporter Kathryn Joyce, author of two indispensable reported nonfiction books on the American Christian right, will join the News & Politics team on January 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifehacker

Two Things You Should Never Do While Making Mashed Potatoes

A lot of people like to refer to fall and winter as “soup season,” but I’ve always considered these colder months to be “mashed potato season.” Whether eaten as a (non-negotiable) Thanksgiving side, or as a mid-week meal, few things comfort and satiate quite like a bowl of creamy, smushed spuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ree Drummond
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

7 Delicious Snack Ideas for People with Type 2 Diabetes

At some point along the way, snacking got a bad reputation as something you shouldn’t do. But choosing healthy snacks is actually smart for your overall health—especially if you have type 2 diabetes. Those with the condition don’t make enough insulin or don’t use insulin well. Insulin is something our bodies need to move glucose (sugar) into cells so it can be used for energy. When this process goes awry, it can cause high blood sugar levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Scones#Food Writing#Stay Inside#Food Drink#Thanksgivings#Butterball#Mccormick Gravy#Salon Food#French
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Lifehacker

13 Foods That Should Be Banned From the Thanksgiving Dinner Table, According to Lifehacker Readers

Last week, while thinking about a particularly unimpressive turducken my family made one year, I asked what foods should be forever banned from the Thanksgiving dinner table. Quite the provocative question, considering holiday gatherings—and the food therein—is laden with childhood memories, nostalgia, and sentimental attachment. While some earnest readers pointed out that all food matters, many delivered the strong opinions we were hoping for—and we’ve rounded up the best responses here.
FOOD & DRINKS
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
Thrillist

Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.
RESTAURANTS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy