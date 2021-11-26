Portland Trail Blazers Betting Guide – 11/26 @ Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (11/30/21) This is the matchup that everyone wants to see at the moment, and it is coming to us on Tuesday, November 30th. The Golden State Warriors (18-2) will look to continue their dominance against the red-hot Phoenix Suns (17-3). After a shaky 1-3 record to start the season, Phoenix has won 16 straight games, most of which have been in a somewhat convincing fashion. The Suns have looked terrific recently, especially Devin Booker, who has scored 30 or more points in three straight games. Chris Paul also has been playing very well. Paul has put up double-digit assists in five of his past seven games and has found himself on the MVP ladder once again. While it is unlikely that Paul wins MVP due to the sheer dominance of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he still has a significant, known impact on the game.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO