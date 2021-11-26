ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish Deerhound wins 'Best in Show' 2 years in a row

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaire, a Scottish Deerhound, made history Thursday after being named "Best in...

www.today.com

TVLine

National Dog Show 2021 Makes History With This Year's Best in Show Winner

While your dog spends Thanksgiving hunting for turkey scraps under the table, these prized pooches are putting them — and many of us humans, frankly — to shame with their poise, discipline and overall elegance. It’s honestly a shame when you realize that these dogs don’t have the capacity to understand what they’re actually accomplishing. We’re talking, of course, about The National Dog Show. Hosted once again by John O’Hurley and David Frei, this year’s competition boasted 209 recognized breeds, including a new addition to the fray: the Biewer Terrier (pictured above). The Biewer Terrier is described as an “elegant and athletic toy...
ANIMALS
WKYC

Pup co-owned by Northeast Ohio professor wins reserved best in show at National Dog Show

PHILADELPHIA — Dr. Patricia Princehouse may be a familar name and face to some here in Northeast Ohio. She's a professor at Case Western Reserve University. But Dr. Princehouse's hobby is breeding Pyrenean Shepherds, a rare breed of dog known for its command of the farmlands of France. Dr. Princehouse has been breeding for 40 years and co-owns Sasha, a Pyrenean Shepherd who appeared on the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia.
ANIMALS
thefocus.news

Who is the owner of the deerhound that won National Dog Show?

A Scottish Deerhound dog from Virginia called Claire has made history at the 2021 National Dog Show. Canine lovers are keen to know who the owner of the pup is. The deerhound has been crowned the ‘Best in Show’ and is the first dog in the past two decades to receive this prize two years in a row.
ANIMALS
