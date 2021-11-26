Scottish Deerhound wins 'Best in Show' 2 years in a row

While your dog spends Thanksgiving hunting for turkey scraps under the table, these prized pooches are putting them — and many of us humans, frankly — to shame with their poise, discipline and overall elegance. It’s honestly a shame when you realize that these dogs don’t have the capacity to understand what they’re actually accomplishing. We’re talking, of course, about The National Dog Show. Hosted once again by John O’Hurley and David Frei, this year’s competition boasted 209 recognized breeds, including a new addition to the fray: the Biewer Terrier (pictured above). The Biewer Terrier is described as an “elegant and athletic toy...

