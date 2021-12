The arrival of Naruto and Team 7 in Fortnite has managed to make an already cartoonish game even more absurd somehow. Since the release of the Naruto Shippuden skins on Tuesday, which brought Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi to the battle royale game, Fortnite players have been posting silly clips of Sasuke and other characters dancing, as well as making memes about it. For the first time, we’re able to see all these characters dab, do the popular TikTok dance for “Savage,” and just act out-of-character in general.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO