Federal Judge Orders Cardi B's Medical Records in Herpes Defamation Lawsuit

Cardi B

In Cardi B's defamation lawsuit against vlogger Taska K, a federal judge has ordered that a California hospital turn over STD tests administered on the rapper.

Cardi B sued Taska K after she alleged the megastar has Herpes.

Judge William M. Ray II commanded the Center for Women's Pelvic Health at UCLA to produce "any and all medical records within your possession related solely to the testing for Herpes and HPV for Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar," according to Rolling Stone.

Cardi B says Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe) of pursuing "a malicious campaign" against her. In a series of videos, Kebe allegedly accused the rapper of dabbling in prostitution, drug use and sexually transmitted diseases.

"My client does not have HPV and herpes," Cardi's lawyer, Lisa Moore, tells Rolling Stone. Moore also stated that the "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi disclosed the test results more than a year ago in the case. "Two of the defamatory statements at issue are the vile, false, and highly offensive statements by the defendant that my client has herpes and HPV, and we provided these [STD testing] records 14 months ago in support of my client's claims."

A jury trial begins Jan. 5.