GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI searched four homes on Colorado’s Western Slope this week, connected to an alleged breach of election security and alleged misuse of campaign funds. The door to Sharronna Bishop’s Garfield County home appears that it was entered by force. Sharronna Bishop (credit: CBS) “They were yelling that this was the FBI, open the door. I took my two children into their bedroom,” Bishop told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. It was Tuesday when federal and state agents arrived with a search warrant. Bishop recalled, “Just as we were about to open the door it flew open. They had used a...

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO