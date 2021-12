Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs. Here are six songs we currently have on repeat. It's been a big week for those of us who've spent precious moments over the last decade wondering about the whereabouts of Taylor Swift's scarf. (If you know, you know). While that particular question has't been answered directly (yet), we did get an extended version of the mother of all breakup anthems: "All Too Well." Featured on the newly released Red (Taylor's Version), the ten-minute version of the 2012 song is a bittersweet saga of a love affair and first heartbreak. Like the memory of long gone ex, Swift's lyric "You call me up again just to break me like a promise/ So casually cruel in the name of being honest" still stings.

