Jack Osbourne grew up in the spotlight as the son of one of the most famous rockstars in the entire world, Ozzy Osbourne. The reality star has an adorable family of his own with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. His three daughters, Pearl, Andy and Minnie, are the light of his life. The girls have even joined him on the road while filming his History Channel reality series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 DAYS AGO