Public Health

Hotel, shopping REIT stocks drop as COVID variant derails rebound

By Liz Kiesche
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when hotels and shopping malls started seeing a trend back toward prepandemic levels, a new variant emerges in South Africa, throwing a wrench in the works. Hotel REIT...

Consumer stocks rattled after Moderna CEO warns on vaccine effectiveness

Consumer stocks are off to a shaky start after Omicron anxiety returns. This time it is not the politicians or analysts throwing a scare into the markets, but direct comments from Moderna's CEO on the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant. "I think it’s going to be a material...
Earnings Preview: Five Below

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Five Below will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.29. Five Below bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
Stock market numbers after COVID-19 variants

Paul Nolte, Senior VP at Kingsview Wealth Management, joined Bob Sirott to discuss stock market numbers in relation to COVID-19 variants. The two also discuss the Treasury market and interest rates in the long run.
Bank of Nova Scotia stock gains after Q4 earnings beat, dividend hike

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock rises 1.4% in premarket trading after the bank boosts its quarterly dividend and fiscal Q4 earnings exceed consensus, driven by strong growth in its international banking and lower provision for loan losses. "As we look forward to 2022, we expect to deliver strong growth...
Allbirds falls after posting its first earnings report as public company

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) reports revenue jumped 33% in Q3 to $63M and gross profit rose 36% to $34M. The retailer points to "robust" consumer demand in the United States and a strong response to new footwear and performance apparel product launches. Adjusted EBITDA was -$6.3M vs. -$3.8M a year ago. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $65M and $40M available under its revolving credit agreement.
GlobalFoundries shares rise on earnings beat in first public report

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) shares rose in after-hours trading as the company beat earnings estimates. In the company's third-quarter, GlobalFoundries (GFS) earned one cent a share on $1.7 billion in revenue, up 5% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. Analysts surveyed by Wall Street expected a loss of one cent per share on $1.7...
Cenovus to sell Husky retail fuels network, Wembley assets for $658M

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) agrees to sell its Husky retail fuels network and the Wembley assets in its conventional business in separate deals totaling nearly $660M. Cenovus will sell 337 gas stations in its Husky retail fuels network to Parkland Corp. for $420M, but the company will retain its commercial fuels business, which includes ~170 cardlock, bulk plant and travel center locations.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 1.92% to $276.69 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $18.96 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
Wall Street and Apple rebound from Omicron COVID variant fear

Wall Street indexes and Apple stock posted strong gains in early Monday trading as investors rushed to take advantage of Friday’s steep losses over Omicron COVID variant fear. Reuters:. All three major indexes slumped between 2.0% and 3.5% on Friday after news of the coronavirus variant triggered a global sell-off,...
