Black Friday air fryer deal: Save 55 per cent on Tefal’s bestselling appliance right now

By Lauren Cunningham and Mollie Davies
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Air fryers are definitely having a bit of a moment, promising fried food with a fraction of the fat.

Becoming the go-to for homemade comfort food, using rapid circulation of hot air, an air fryer delivers the same result as deep-fat frying but with only a teaspoon or less of oil – meaning crispy, crunchy food, without the greasy undertones.

John Lewis & Partners , Argos , Very , Currys and Amazon are all stacking the shelves with a plethora of makes, sizes and colours, with some models even capable of baking, broiling, roasting and reheating. So there really is a limitless number of meals to be made with this bit of kitchen kit.

But, when it comes to Black Friday bargains, we think Currys might have won in the air fryer category.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be continually finding great discounts across tech , toys , gaming , home appliances and more, to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible. And this Tefal air fryer is up there with one of the best bargains we’ve seen so far. So, get your fingers at the ready and line up that credit card because you’ll have to be quick on this one.

Tefal actifry genius: Was £220, now £99, Currys.co.uk

With a huge 55 per cent off, this Tefal air fryer has jumped from kitchen luxury to kitchen necessity.

Promising golden chips, crispy chicken and even chocolate chip cookies within minutes, it’s easy to see why so many people have an air fryer in their homes.

And with 80 per cent of customers giving the air fryer five star reviews on Amazon, we’re confident this model won’t disappoint.

Even better, this air fryer also comes with 9 automatic programs and a 1-meal-in-1-go setting for ultimate versatility.

Perfect for families, couples and solo dwellers, the 1.2kg food capacity is just the right size for dinners. So expect to start cooking up a storm thanks to your new mini chef.

