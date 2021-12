VERNON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Vernon had an encounter with a bear you have to see to believe. Susan Kehoe says she took a video Monday night of a bear she calls “Mr. Doorman.” She says the bear has learned to close her front door. In the video, Kehoe asks the bear, “Close the door, please.” Sure enough, the bear grabs the door knob in his mouth and begins to shut the door, but not all the way at first. After a few more requests, the bear completes the task.

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO