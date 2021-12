The New York Giants were once again humiliated and outmatched in a primetime game, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-10, on Monday night. The game was not as close as the score indicated. The Giants’ offense hit its low point on the season and that will potentially usher in some much-needed change. It may have also been the final nail in the coffin for upcoming terminations.

