Wendy’s plans to open 50 restaurants in the UK next year

Cover picture for the articleFast-food chain Wendy’s has announced plans to open 50 restaurants in the UK next year. Best known for its square burgers, Wendy’s announced in May 2021 its re-entry in the UK market after two decades. It opened a restaurant in Reading in June, followed by openings in Stratford, Oxford,...

Wendy's (WEN) Announces Plans to Expand Presence in UK

The Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Company WEN has been focused on expanding its presence globally. In sync with the endeavor, the company is planning to open 50 restaurants in the U.K. throughout 2022 following a successful relaunch in the country this year. In June 2021, the company opened its first restaurant in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
