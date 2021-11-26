ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jürgen Klopp: Ralf Rangnick’s arrival is bad news for rest of Premier League

By Andy Hunter Jacob Steinberg and Fabrizio Romano
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIMSY_0d7Mm27J00
Ralf Rangnick and Jürgen Klopp chat ahead of a Bundesliga game between Schalke and Mainz in December 2005 Photograph: Christof Köpsel/Bongarts/Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp has described the imminent arrival of Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United as bad news for the rest of the Premier League as the Old Trafford side “will be organised on the pitch”.

Klopp has been friends with the 63-year-old since starting his managerial career at Mainz and believes Liverpool’s fierce rivals have made an astute choice for their interim manager. He expects Rangnick to rectify the failings that prompted Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s sacking , and which Liverpool exploited in their 5-0 rout of United last month , by turning a collection of expensive individuals into a coherent team.

Rangnick has agreed to join United as interim manager with a consultancy role to follow, starting from June 2022.

Related: Ralf Rangnick’s arrival is a response to Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea revolution | Barney Ronay

“Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, that’s how it is, to Manchester United,” the Liverpool manager said. “Ralf is obviously a really experienced manager. He most famously built two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and [RB] Leipzig. He did a lot of different jobs in football but always his first concern was being a coach and a manager. That’s what his best skill is.

“United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that, and that’s obviously not good news for other teams. But all coaches in the world need time to train with our teams and Ralf will pretty quickly realise he has no time to train as they play all the time, so that makes it a bit tricky for him. Apart from that, a really good man and an outstanding coach, if it happens, will come to England.”

Rangnick has been cited as a major influence on a generation of successful German coaches, Klopp included, and the Liverpool manager insists his reputation is merited. He added: “Between the coaches [in Germany] he is very highly regarded and wherever he was he did an incredible job. He started early as a very young man at Stuttgart coaching the second team and going from there. I’m pretty sure he then went to Ulm and took them to the Bundesliga which was insane at that time.

“We faced each other for the first time when I was a very young coach and he was at Hanover. He might have forgotten that. They always played our opponent the week later, so he called me, the young manager at Mainz, and asked plenty of questions. I was happy that big Ralf Rangnick was calling me but he got all the information he needed. They got promoted, and we didn’t, so he still owes me something! In the football world in Germany he is very well regarded and rightly so.”

Rangnick’s influence on German coaches extends to Thomas Tuchel, whom he managed at Ulm and started on the path towards a coaching career by bringing him into Stuttgart’s academy.

“He helped me a lot, because he was my coach and then he was one of the main figures to convince me to try coaching,” said Chelsea’s manager. “He had a huge influence on all of us at this time. He showed us that it’s not necessary to follow people to the toilet in football games, because that was the belief in these days, that defenders follow strikers wherever they go. He showed us it’s possible to defend everybody in a zone.”

Tuchel praised Rangnick’s influence on German football. “For sure he is an elite manager. He was one of the very first to implement a back four in Germany and introduce the style of not man-marking and still being aggressive, and was one of the pioneers to introduce a 4-4-2 and high pressing. Still he is one of the leaders of this development in German football so tactically for sure he is an elite coach.”

Related: Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

Asked why Rangnick has not had an elite job before, Tuchel said: “So far he focussed on giving himself a certain amount of freedom to be in charge and he found himself in Hoffenheim, to get them to the top division and into international football. He found the same environment at an even higher level with Red Bull Leipzig.

“You can call it enterprise. In these environments he was the decisive person and he found a managing role far more than only the coach. Maybe this was the key stopping him from stepping into every offer that he got for sure. He was very early a leader in bringing zonal marking and pressing and the line of a back four into German football. So big credit for that.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ralf Rangnick’s arrival signals shift from messiah fix to modern vision of the game

As Manchester United go to Chelsea on Sunday, there may be regrets for roads not travelled. Six months after United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjær as manager, Chelsea also turned to one of their own. But they were far more ruthless and, despite the affection in which Frank Lampard was held by fans, they sacked him in January. The improvement under Thomas Tuchel was immediate and, 10 months on, Chelsea are European champions and top of the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-3 Lazio: Ralf Rangnick's team lose at home in Europa League

Potential Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's current employers Lokomotiv Moscow lost 3-0 at home to Lazio in the Europa League. Former Schalke and RB Leipzig boss Rangnick, 63, is currently the Russian club's head of sports and development. It has been reported Rangnick has agreed terms to manage United...
UEFA
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick to Manchester United is ‘not good news’ for Liverpool and rivals, Jurgen Klopp warns

Jurgen Klopp has warned the Premier League that Ralf Rangnick will improve Manchester United and said his appointment is “not good news” for rival clubs. Rangnick, who is the current sporting director at Lokomotiv Moscow, is set to join Manchester United as manager on an interim basis before moving into a consultancy role with the club next season, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Klopp is a big admirer of Rangnick, who has been dubbed “the godfather of gegenpressing”, and the Liverpool manager has based much of his own coaching philosophy on his fellow German’s ideas.“It’s a bit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Schalke#Gunnar#United#German
SPORTbible

Here's What Ralf Rangnick Previously Said About Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool

Ralf Rangnick may be on the verge of becoming Manchester United caretaker manager, but the German once had some very positive words for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players. Widely credited as one of the most influential German coaches of all time, Rangnick now stands on the brink of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford - on a temporary basis for the time being.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Jurgen Klopp warns other teams after Ralf Rangnick’s Man United appointment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns the rest of the premier league after Man United’s expected new boss, Ralf Rangnick. It has been quite the turbulent season for Man United and its fans, failing to compete against England’s top teams. One of the worst moments of this season came when Klopp’s Liverpool absolutely thrashed United, 5-0. Since then, fans have pointed fingers toward then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Sports Illustrated

Ralf Rangnick in Talks to Become Man United's Interim Manager

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has turned to renowned German coach Ralf Rangnick about rescuing the team’s season by taking temporary charge. No final agreement has been reached but discussions with United are ongoing about the former Leipzig coach leaving his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy