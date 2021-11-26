ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP Completes Bought Deal Of US $50 Million Of Convertible Debentures

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (" AHIP", or the " Company") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.V) announced today the completion of its previously announced public offering (the " Offering") on a bought deal basis of US$50 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due on December 31, 2026 (the " Debentures").

The Debentures will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX") under the symbol HOT.DB.V.

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, and included Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and iA Private Wealth Inc. AHIP has also granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional US$5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

As described in AHIP's prospectus dated November 22, 2021 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the " Prospectus"), AHIP intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the intended redemption of all of the Company's outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due on June 30, 2022, with an aggregate principal outstanding of US$48,875,000, listed on the TSX under the trading symbol HOT.DB.U (the " 2022 Debentures"). Later today, AHIP will issue a notice (the " Notice") of redemption to the registered holder of the 2022 Debentures. As set out in the Notice, the redemption date of the 2022 Debentures will be on December 31, 2021 (the " Redemption Date"). The 2022 Debentures are redeemable for an amount equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

The Debentures are convertible at the option of the holder into limited partnership units of AHIP (each, a " Unit" or collectively " Units") at any time prior to maturity at US$4.95 per Unit (the " Conversion Price"). The Conversion Price of the Debentures also represents a conversion rate of approximately 202.0202 Units for each US$1,000 principal amount of Debentures, subject to adjustment in accordance with the trust indenture dated June 9, 2017 (the " Trust Indenture") and the supplemental indenture dated November 26, 2021 (the " Supplemental Indenture") collectively governing the Debentures, copies of which will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 6.00% per annum and will be payable semi-annually on June 30 and December 31 until maturity on December 31, 2026, with the first payment commencing on June 30, 2022. The Debentures will not be redeemable by AHIP prior to December 31, 2024. On or after December 31, 2024, but prior to December 31, 2025, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to par plus accrued and unpaid interest, at AHIP's option, provided that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Units on the TSX is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On and after December 31, 2025 and prior to the maturity date, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to par plus accrued and unpaid interest, at AHIP's option.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and typically stable demand. AHIP's hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and investing in value-added capital expenditures, expand its hotel portfolio through selective acquisitions on an accretive basis and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the use of proceeds from the Offering including the partial funding of the redemption of the 2022 Debentures and expected timing thereof; the intended issuance of the Notice to the registered holder of the 2022 Debentures; the intention to make copies of the Trust Indenture and Supplemental Indenture available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and AHIP's long-term objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by AHIP, including, without limitation: a reasonably stable North American economy and stock market; the continued strength of the U.S. lodging industry; the ability to successfully complete the redemption of the 2022 Debentures on the Redemption Date; the ability to make copies of the Trust Indenture and Supplemental Indenture available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and the value of the U.S. dollar. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on what AHIP's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, AHIP cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information reflects current expectations of AHIP's management regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release. Such information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, without limitation: AHIP may not have sufficient funds to complete the redemption of the 2022 Debentures by the Redemption Date, as well as those risk factors that can be found under "Risk Factors" in AHIP's Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2021 and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in AHIP's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 9, 2021, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent AHIP's expectations as of the date of this news release, and are subject to change after this date. AHIP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-completes-bought-deal-of-us-50-million-of-convertible-debentures-301432418.html

SOURCE American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tarena International, Inc. Announces Plan To Implement ADS Ratio Change

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Tarena International Inc. Report ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio"), par value US$0.001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) Class A ordinary share to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary shares. The Company will file a post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 with the SEC to reflect the change in the ADS Ratio. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on December 23, 2021, subject to the SEC having declared the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 to be effective.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Reit#Un#Income Investors#Ahip#Cibc Capital Markets#Bmo Capital Markets#Canaccord Genuity Corp#Td Securities Inc#Rbc Capital Markets#Ia Private Wealth Inc#Sedar#Company
TheStreet

Tremor International To Present At The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video and Connected TV ('CTV') advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, will participate at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 6, 2021. A webcast will be held on Monday, December 6 at 11:30 AM EST, and will be archived on the Company's website, Tremor IR.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Royal Bank Of Canada To Repurchase Up To 45 Million Of Its Common Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (the Bank) (TSX: RY) (RY) - Get Royal Bank of Canada Report today announced its intention, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), to commence a normal course issuer bid and to repurchase for cancellation up to 45 million of its common shares. The Bank intends to file a notice of intention with the TSX in this regard.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
United Nations
Place
Vancouver, CA
TheStreet

Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) - Get Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Report today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Golub Capital Acts As Administrative Agent And Joint Lead Arranger On $1 Billion Multi-Currency Financing To Support The Merger Of 2020 Technologies And Compusoft

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital acted as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger on a $1 billion GOLD facility to finance the merger of 2020 Technologies ("2020") and Compusoft by Genstar Capital and TA Associates. GOLD financings are Golub Capital One-Loan Debt facilities. The GOLD facility was funded using a combination of U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, British pounds sterling and eurodollars.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Voltus Reportedly Going Public In SPAC Deal With $1.3 Billion Valuation

Voltus Inc., an electricity-market technology startup that helps manage small, decentralized electricity systems, is going public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company in a merger that values the company at about $1.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Voltus is merging with the SPAC Broadscale Acquisition Corp.,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Baozun Announces US$50 Million Share Repurchase Program In Addition To The Completed US$125 Million Shares Repurchase Program

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun" or the "Company"), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that, as the Company has already completed its US$125 million share repurchase program announced on May 18, 2021, in addition to the said share repurchase program, its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million worth of its outstanding (i) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing three Class A ordinary shares, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from November 30, 2021.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Hotel, shopping REIT stocks drop as COVID variant derails rebound

Just when hotels and shopping malls started seeing a trend back toward prepandemic levels, a new variant emerges in South Africa, throwing a wrench in the works. Hotel REIT stocks suffer in premarket trading as some countries impose new travel restrictions. Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) drops 5.0% in premarket,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
irei.com

ESR submit plans to convert industrial property into data center

ESR has plans to convert its cold storage industrial property at 11-19 Wing Yip St., Kwai Chung, Hong Kong, into a data center, according to the application. Brilliant Cold Storage Tower 2 is a 15-story building, totaling 34,595.2 square feet. The proposed development would serve as a catalyst for revitalizing...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Outlook Therapeutics Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering Of Common Stock To $50 Million

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK) ("Outlook Therapeutics"), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, announced today that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 40,000,000 shares of common stock of Outlook Therapeutics, at a price to the public of $1.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

Condor Hospitality Completes Sale of Its 15 Hotels Portfolio for $305 Million

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR), a hotel-focused real estate investment trust headquartered and incorporated in the state of Maryland, on Friday announced that it has completed the sale of the Company’s 15 hotels. The sale of the hotels was completed pursuant to the previously announced Hotel Purchase and...
MARYLAND STATE
TheStreet

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces The Completion Of The Sale Of Meadow Point And 4807 Stonecroft In Chantilly, Virginia For Aggregate Gross Proceeds Of $40 Million

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the "Company", "FSP", "our" or "we") (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the completion of the sale of Meadow Point and 4807 Stonecroft in Chantilly, Virginia (together, the "Properties") for aggregate gross proceeds of $40 million. George J. Carter, Chairman and...
CHANTILLY, VA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy