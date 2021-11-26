ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Perfect Match: Ukraine-based Perfectial Is Joining Avenga Growth Platform

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenga , an international IT and digital transformation technology group, and Perfectial are joining forces. The Ukraine-based tech company brings a team of 500 engineers and UX specialists to Avenga, helping them simultaneously satisfy steadily growing customer demands and scale their service offerings on the global market even faster. As part of the organization's long-term strategy, this new alliance underlines Avenga's objective to shake up the traditional IT market and establish itself as one of the top players.

"Within the last year, Avenga's global revenue has increased constantly and significantly. At the same time, our team has grown from 2,500 to almost 3,000 professionals. However, our strong organic growth needs to accelerate to meet ever-growing customer demands and to implement projects as quickly as possible. Therefore, after an extensive evaluation of the market, we decided to join forces with Perfectial. Their engineering culture and work attitude, especially their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and digital excellence, make them a perfect match for the Avenga Group," says Jan Webering, Avenga CEO.

Course set for further growth

Avenga is a technology partner delivering strategy, customer experience, solution engineering, managed services, and software products to hundreds of world-renowned clients like ABB, Volvo, and Credit Suisse. With soon 3,500 professionals on board and 20+ years of experience in IT and digital transformation, the company will maintain a total of 27 locations in Europe, Asia, and the US. Avenga is backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and Cornerstone Investment Management to expand further.

"The fact that Avenga has selected Perfectial shows that we have been highly successful in accumulating exceptional expertise of bo th engineering talents and UX specialists. As a result, becoming part of the Avenga Group gives us a unique chance to create meaningful change on an even larger scale than before - and that is by doing exactly what we have always done: we consult, design, engineer, and deliver fast results for outstanding real-world solutions. Needless to say, we are extremely excited and can't wait to start this new chapter in our professional lives," says Andriy Skoropad, СEO, and Co-founder of Perfectial.

Further information: www.avenga.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfect-match-ukraine-based-perfectial-is-joining-avenga-growth-platform-301432427.html

SOURCE Avenga

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deloitte TMT 2022 Predictions: Chip Shortage Continues; AI Regulation Increases; Industry Pushes For Sustainable Smartphones; More Entertainment Choices Equals More Churn

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today released its Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) 2022 Predictions report, which highlights how worldwide trends in TMT may affect businesses and consumers worldwide. The report underscores how many of these trends are being driven by the global pandemic's economic and societal shifts, resulting in an increasingly connected and multi-device world, fueling the world's need for more chips, growth in connectivity, and entertainment options.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Mindtree Has Earned The Al And Machine Learning On Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced it has earned the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a services partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in enabling customer adoption of AI and implementing Azure solutions for machine learning life cycle and AI-powered apps.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Europe#Kyiv#Ux#The Avenga Group#Abb#Volvo#Credit Suisse
TrendHunter.com

Selfie-Based Metaverse Platforms

Los Angeles-based metaverse developer Dreamium Labs has announced the launch of 'Mutants of the Metaverse,' a new PFP NFT campaign that aims to change the future of the now burgeoning NFT space. Starting December 1, the company will be offering 500 Genesis Mutants at a discounted pre-sale price before releasing...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Scientific Solutions Teams Up With Whistler Technologies To Offer World Leading Solventless Processing Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Solutions Inc, a San Diego-based company focused on equipment sales and training for all-in-one extraction solutions in the Hemp and Cannabis space, is proud to work closely with our supplier Whistler Technologies, the world leader in solventless extraction equipment and process. Whistler Technologies offers state-of-the-art solventless systems, that lead in both the cannabis and hemp space. Whistler Technologies are the true experts in the extraction process from plant to finished products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Top AR/VR Companies For Various Industries At GoodFirms To Boom Businesses Amid Pandemic - 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the unprecedented times, various businesses and industries were under a significant downturn. Currently, companies are endeavoring to recover and finally settle into reality. Pandemic has significantly transformed ways of conducting business and interacting with customers by adopting AR/VR technologies. Top Augmented Reality (AR)...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Hubble Announces Rachael Durkin As Vice President, Marketing & Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Path, Inc., the parent company which owns Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart, today named Rachael Durkin as Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. In this role, Durkin will oversee Hubble's continued expansion into new verticals within the vision industry, which began with the hire of veteran internet commerce executive Steve Druckman as CEO earlier this year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

AppTech Corp. Appoints Ben Jenkins, Payments And Software Innovator, As Chief Technology Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. ("AppTech") (OTC: APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced that Ben Jenkins has joined the Executive Management Team as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Jenkins joins us from Innovations Realized where he most recently played an integral role in orchestrating the digital transformation of AppTech's fintech platform. As CTO, Mr. Jenkins will be responsible for overseeing the ongoing strategy, development, and market execution of AppTech's core technology platform & services.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

E-commerce Giant SharafDG.com Adopts Rocketium's Creative Automation Technology To Boost Its Digital Marketing Campaigns

BANGALORE, India and NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SharafDG.com, the e-commerce marketplace from Sharaf DG group, has partnered with US-based technology platform Rocketium to automate creative production for their digital marketing campaigns. SharafDG.com sells a wide range of products across electronics, fashion, and multiple other categories and serves over a million customers every month. With deeper penetration of online shopping in the MEA region, the company is bracing for massive growth for its digital commerce business in the near future.
INTERNET
TheStreet

Fluidx Medical Technology Announces Series A Led By Multinational Strategic Investor

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical Technology, a privately held medical device company founded to develop GPX, an innovative embolic material, and other technologies today announced the oversubscribed closing of the first tranche of its Series A financing round. The Series A was led by a large multinational strategic investor, and joined by its existing investor base as well as several new investors. The funding will be used to support prospective clinical trials, including the pivotal trial, as well as preparation for market entry.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Origin Materials To Participate In Credit Suisse Climate Tech And Start-Up Forum

Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin," "Origin Materials," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials, today announced that it will participate in the Credit Suisse Climate Tech and Start-Up Forum, which will be held virtually on December 6 th and 7 th, 2021. In addition to holding one-on-one investor meetings, Origin Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion including other climate-focused innovators on December 7, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

First Advantage Completes Acquisitions Of Corporate Screening And MultiLatin

ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (FA) , a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, announced that it has completed the acquisitions of Corporate Screening Services, Inc., a healthcare and higher education focused screening and compliance solutions provider headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and MultiLatin Advisors, S.A. de C.V, a screening and verifications provider based in Mexico City, Mexico.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Guess Trims Vendors, Diversifies Denim Offering

Guess’ growing position as a lifestyle brand is driving executives’ confidence for the future. Though the company expects revenues in the fourth quarter to be down mid-single digits versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the impact of permanent store closures and an unfavorable shift of European wholesale shipments, Guess, Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini attributed its steady Q3 to the popularity of categories like handbags, dresses, outerwear, and, perhaps what it’s best known for: jeans. “Guess is a true lifestyle brand and is poised to capitalize on current consumer trends,” he said during the company’s Q3 earnings call last week....
BUSINESS
Tampa Bay News Wire

Selecting the Appropriate Social Media Platform is Essential for Business Growth

There are a lot of prospective clients out there on social media. As a result, they spend their time on these channels socialising with others, following their favourite celebrities and companies as well as keeping up with the current fashions. The more people who see your material on social media, the more money you’ll make as a business. You’ll see an increase in sales as a result of a rise in interest from potential customers. It is possible to utilise social media effectively to sell your business, and in this article, we will try and help you to incorporate these methods into your social media channels so you can expand your business.
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

Sweden based Fintech Näktergal Acquires €1M to Enhance its Cloud based Digital Lending Platform

Other investors are Stefan Backlund, ex- VP Marketing & Communications at Trustly, Jon Wimmercranz, ex- Group CMO at Bambora along with Fintech professional Anette Tånneryd. The capital injection should help with the firm’s business expansion efforts in Europe. The company is planning to enter the markets in Germany in the next few months and support the development of the Cloud-powered lending platform to enable the transformation of financial institutions internationally.
BUSINESS
cepro.com

ELK Products Debuts Alarm Engine Cloud-Based Platform

It has been 17 years since ELK Products first introduced its M1 platform that still remains one of the most comprehensive security-based smart home control systems. Now, the company is unveiling its new Alarm Engine platform as an IP-based hybrid hardwired and wireless upgrade solution. New ELK Products President Sean...
ELECTRONICS
InfoQ.com

OutSystems Announces a Cloud Based Development Platform Project Neo in Preview

Recently, OutSystems announced a new cloud-native application platform, codenamed Project Neo, at their annual NextStep event. It is the first time in company history that OutSystems has launched a second platform, next to OutSystems 11 – a platform for enterprise-grade low-code development. Project Neo is now available for public preview...
SOFTWARE
Jacksonville Business Journal

European acquisitions position Jax-based Revalize for growth

A Jacksonville-based technology company is expanding its reach in Europe, acquiring three companies that extend its product offerings and geographic reach. With the companies that Revalize now has its its operation, it is able to work with manufacturers all the way from the point that a product is being designed up until a customer buys the item, CEO Jim Contardi said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cryptopotato.com

FYD Announces FYDme: A Crypto-Based Platform For The Gig Economy

FYD, a decentralized community of freelancers, announces the release of FYDme: a web/mobile application to cater the gig economy and newcomers in crypto. FYDme is scheduled for public BETA release on November the 30th. Meanwhile FYDcoin is gearing up for its listing on Lbank November the 23rd. AMSTERDAM – November...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy