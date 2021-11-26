ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ferroglobe Makes Operational Adjustments In Spain To Address Rising Energy Costs

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) - Get Ferroglobe PLC Report ("Ferroglobe" or "the Company"), a leading producer of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys, announced today that the Company has taken incremental actions to counter the impact of rising energy prices in Spain.

The Company has decided to idle one furnace at the Sabon facility, a second furnace at the Boo facility, and aims to reduce target production by 25% at the Monzón facility by modulating production in line with volatility in the energy price.

Collectively, these actions are aimed at minimizing the impact of rising energy costs in Spain, while enabling us to satisfy our existing obligations to customers.

Mr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe's Chief Executive Officer stated, "During this unprecedented time where energy prices in Spain have more than quadrupled over the past few months, we are constantly seeking ways to minimize the impact. The ability to leverage our broad asset footprint and technical expertise proves to be valuable in countering this problem." Mr. Levi continued, "This latest set of actions enables us to fulfil our customer obligations in Spain, in part by utilizing other assets in the region, with the goal of optimizing each order. We continue to monitor this unique situation on a daily basis and will make operational adjustments accordingly."

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe Ferroglobe's future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intends", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predicts", "seek", "will" and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Ferroglobe and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Ferroglobe's control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent Ferroglobe's goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav MehtaExecutive Vice President - Investor Relations investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu RoigExecutive Director - Communications, Branding & Public Affairs corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

PPL Electric Utilities costs to rise

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Public Utility Commission expects energy costs to increase across the state starting Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The commission says the price of natural gas is to blame. PP&L customers will see a 26 percent price hike, which is about $40for the average homeowner. As a result,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

Workers Concerned That Workplace Freedom Will Disappear In 2022 According To New RingCentral Survey

A new research study by RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, found that while the majority of American workers (80%) have the freedom to work from anywhere as 2021 draws to a close, a very small percentage (12%) believe that this same freedom will carry forward into the new year. The survey also revealed that if forced back into the office, 1 out of 3 Americans will leave their job. In fact, 52% of workers said they'd rather wash their dishes and 40% said they'd rather clean their toilet at home than commute to the office, clearly highlighting their lack of desire to be back in the office.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferroglobe Plc#Gsm#Ferroglobe Plc Report#The Company Rrb#Company#Ferroglobe Ferroglobe Plc
Reuters

Canadian factory sector defies supply constraints as output climbs

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower but still robust pace in November as production accelerated in spite of severe supply bottlenecks, data showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in November from...
ECONOMY
Axios

Battery price decline comes with a warning

The latest data on lithium-ion battery prices shows the continued downward march that will help make electric cars and energy storage more competitive, but reveals storm clouds too. Driving the news: Average battery pack prices fell another 6% from last year to $132 per kilowatt-hour, per the research firm BloombergNEF....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Electric Energy Costs Increasing as much as 50% This Week

>Electric Energy Costs Increasing as much as 50% This Week. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Eight Pennsylvania electric utilities are set to increase their energy prices Wednesday, reflecting the higher cost to produce electricity. Energy charges account for about half of a residential bill. If you're serviced by PPL Electric Utilities, expect to see your costs increase about 40-dollars a month for an electric heating customer. Energy executives say their costs are increasing because fuel prices for power generators are going up and that's driven mostly by natural gas. The change is also pushing up electricity prices in wholesale power markets.
HARRISBURG, PA
Reuters

Column: European gas prices climb again, inventories under pressure

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s gas prices have started rising again as a colder-than-normal start to winter makes unusually large inroads into the already meagre volume of gas in storage. Futures prices for gas delivered in January 2022 via the Dutch Title Transfer Facility have climbed to more than...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Shore News Network

Food and fuel costs drive Spanish inflation to 29-year high

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish inflation hit its highest in nearly three decades in November as increases in food and fuel costs pushed consumer prices up 5.6% year-on-year, National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed on Monday. The rate accelerated from October’s 5.4% to reach its highest level since September 1992’s 5.8%. Inflation...
BUSINESS
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Adjusting our priorities to avoid the pitfalls of green energy

Last year we added 18 solar panels to the roof of our home. Despite the western exposure, our electric bills have been significantly reduced. I’ve also been thinking about electric cars and have been a full supporter of the Green New Deal. But a book I recently read has me questioning all of this.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Ferroglobe Down 11%, Takes Action to Counter Rising Energy Prices

Investing.com — Silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, and manganese-based alloys producer Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced Friday that it has taken small steps to counter the effects of rising energy prices in Spain. The Nasdaq listed company said it has decided to idle one furnace at its Sabon facility and another at...
STOCKS
Bakery and Snacks

Why is the cost of UK bread rising?

Bread, FAO, Cereal prices, Wheat, Brexit, coronavirus, Federation of Bakers, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board. Brits have been warned that the price of bread is set to soar by 20%. Wheat prices have increased 26.7% over the past year – reaching a nine-year high – thanks to a higher global...
WORLD
ABC13 Houston

Power Wizard educates their customers on energy cost misconceptions!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On November 24, we will talk with a company that is dedicated to saving you money and educating you on misconceptions with energy costs! Hear from the experts at Power Wizard about how winter energy costs have changed since last year and how you may be spending too much on your monthly bill. They specialize in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. Using your past bill and electricity consumption data, Power Wizard's smart technology looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state of the art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a letter from the NYSE American in response to the company's request for an extension of the date by which the company is to file outstanding financial reports. Receipt of the letter does not have...
STOCKS
WTAJ

PUC urges consumers to prepare for rising winter energy costs

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding consumers to evaluate their energy options as winter approaches. The PUC suggests comparing prices for electric generation, evaluating competitive supplier options and exploring other ways to conserve and save. PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille said upcoming price changes combined with falling temperatures make this an […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Good Energy to continue fixed-price contracts as energy costs rise

In September, Ameren Illinois announced a fourth-quarter rate increase due to the rising cost of residential power. Communities participating in the Good Energy Central & Southern Illinois Municipal Aggregation program, however, will be unaffected by this increase, as Good Energy customers are protected by fixed-price contracts, which the program said offers lower rates through May 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WETM

Pa. residents should expect rising winter energy costs starting Dec. 1

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Winter is coming, and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) says so will higher prices. To avoid the possibility of “sticker shock” from high bills during the coming cold months, the PUC is reminding residential and commercial customers in Pennsylvania they can take an active role in saving on utilities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy