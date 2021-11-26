ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exhibition Place, Canada's Largest Venue, Reopens To The Public For The First Time Since The Start Of The Pandemic

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Exhibition Place reopens for the first time, since the start of the pandemic, for the public to celebrate and support local entrepreneurs at the One of a Kind Show and the Polar Winter Festival, which debuts for the first time at Exhibition Place.

"Exhibition Place is set to safely welcome back events that help drive tourism and economic impact into the community and City's economy, from conferences, conventions, consumer and tradeshows, serving as a gathering place for all to enjoy," said Exhibition Place General Manager, Laura Purdy.

"We are pleased to welcome back the One of a Kind Show and Polar Winter Festival premiering this year at Exhibition Place," CEO Don Boyle said. "These are the first of many more events to come, as Exhibition Place is back to business and better than ever as Toronto's year-round activities hub contributing to economic prosperity while enhancing community well-being for all."

The One of A Kind Show runs from November 25 to December 5 and is back this year at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place, featuring over 400 talented artisans and makers from across Canada. Attendees' are asked to self-screen, wear a mask, practice physical distancing when appropriate, be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before entering the One of A Kind Show. Due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, the One Of A Kind Winter Show has capacity limits and requires timed-entry tickets.

Polar Winter Festival debuts at Exhibition Place as the city's biggest walk-through holiday market from November 25 to December 26, 5 to 11 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays at Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place.

"We are excited to return to live events again and see the joy on attendees' faces when they walk into our convention centre," said Exhibition Place General Manager Laura Purdy. "Over the last 18 months at Exhibition Place, we worked to enhance our corporate culture, implemented new platforms and technologies and skill-trained our employees," said Exhibition Place General Manager Laura Purdy. We received our GBAC Star, completed our Sky Bridge connection to our onsite hotel, upgraded our WiFi technology, and implemented a DEI strategy. We are now reopening our convention centre and offering Free High-Speed WiFi Internet throughout Enercare Centre and Beanfield Centre for our clients, exhibitors, and attendees."

Exhibition Place is the first Canadian venue to receive the GBAC Star ™ Facility Accreditation. Designed to assist venues of all sizes in developing a comprehensive cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention system, GBAC STAR™ helps facilities better prepare for, respond to, and recover from biohazard situations like the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Exhibition Place received the Safe Travels Stamp designation from the World Travel and Tourism Council and the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario. The stamp allows travellers to recognize governments and companies worldwide that have adopted standardized health and global hygiene protocols to ensure consumers experience 'Safe Travels.'

In 2022 and 2023, many exciting events are lining up, featuring the Toronto International Boat Show, Canadian National Exhibition, Honda Indy, Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, Collision Conference, among others, now scheduled to return to Exhibition Place.

Exhibition Place

Exhibition Place is Canada's largest entertainment and convention venue, attracting over 5.5 million visitors a year. The 192-acre location is an integral component of Toronto and Ontario's economy, particularly with respect to conventions, sport, festivals, recreation, culture and tourism. Exhibition Place boasts the award-winning, LEED Platinum Enercare Centre; Canada's largest exhibition and convention centre, and the Beanfield Centre LEED Silver conference venue. Since 2004, Exhibition Place has undertaken an environmental stewardship initiative, entitled GREENSmart; which includes the promotion of sustainable development, environmental initiatives and leading-edge green technologies and practices across the site.

For more information, visit Exhibition Place's website or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

SOURCE Exhibition Place

Comments / 0

