ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

PF Warriors Partners With Joe & Bella ECommerce Just In Time For The Holidays

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday shopping can be challenging for households that are affected by a rare disease like pulmonary fibrosis (PF). That's why PF Warriors established a partnership with Joe & Bella to help make shopping a little easier. The ecommerce site created a web page specifically for PF Warriors, enabling members and their families and friends to choose a gift for someone they love while helping the nonprofit organization raise funds.

PF Warriors is a nonprofit for patients helping patients live with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease.

Pulmonary fibrosis, a form of interstitial lung disease (ILD), is a rare condition that causes progressive scarring of the lungs, which eventually leads to the use of supplemental oxygen for breathing. PF affects nearly five million people globally. PF Warriors is an international nonprofit organization that supports individuals — and their families and friends — with different types of ILDs, including PF.

"This collaboration with Joe & Bella is significant because it offers a new member benefit to our growing family," said Bill Vick, founder of PF Warriors. "Our partnership also makes the shopping experience easier for those who are still worried about going into a crowded environment."

"PF Warriors is a phenomenal organization that is making a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Jimmy Zollo, Joe & Bella co-founder. "Helping to increase awareness about the organization and its mission allows us the opportunity to give back."

The shopping site will donate 15% of all proceeds purchased on the PF Warriors page back to the organization. The PF Warriors' page on Joe & Bella include products such as pulse oximeters, a speaker system for people with hearing impairments, custom-branded PF Warriors mugs, T-shirts and face masks.

PF Warriors is encouraging the general public to consider visiting Joe & Bella and help support their efforts to increase awareness about PF and ILD at: https://joeandbella.com/collections/pf-warriors.

About PF WarriorsLocated in Plano, Texas, PF Warriors is nonprofit organization that serves a global community of PF/ILD patients and their families, supporters, and caregivers. Membership consists of nearly 3,000 patients throughout the US and 14 other countries. The organization's mission is to provide tools and resources for patients to live their best lives possible despite the diagnosis of advanced lung disease. PF Warriors believes in "Patients Helping Patients," and support each other by sharing current, accurate information about managing and treating lung disease. To learn more, visit pfwarriors.com. To contact them you may email Bill Vick, founder at bill@pfwarrior.com or call 972-612-8425.

CONTACT: Marita Gomez630-936-9105

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pf-warriors-partners-with-joe--bella-ecommerce-just-in-time-for-the-holidays-301432270.html

SOURCE PF Warriors

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Organization works to help the needy just in time for the holidays

Many food banks said inflation could increase the need for food and items. Louisville Protesters respond to Rittenhouse verdict. Demonstrators protest the Kyle Rittenhouse case decision at the "Reject the Verdict" rally in Louisville, Kentucky Saturday November 20, 2021. They laid art on the steps of the Hall of Justice bearing the names of African-Americans killed by police.
Essence

Amex Supports Black-Owned Businesses Just In Time For the Holidays

The credit card giant recently announced its 12th annual Small Business Saturday, which will take place on November 27th. We’re halfway through the month of November, so you know what that means: holiday shopping time is here! With that, American Express is helping us support Black-owned businesses as we grab things that our loved ones will enjoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bainbridgereview.com

Free holly on BI just in time for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, free holly will be given away on Bainbridge Island as the invasive species is cleared. The Bainbridge Island Metro Parks and Recreation District is cleaning up Rotary Park and Owen’s Playground by removing a holly tree in the wooded area by the ballfields. The...
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
cbslocal.com

Travelers Reunite With Family Members At LAX Just In Time For Holidays

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Spend time at Los Angeles International Airport for long enough, and you’ll find some incredible stories. The pandemic has kept families apart for a long time. But on Tuesday, travelers arriving into LAX finally got the moment they’ve been anticipating since the start of the pandemic...
The Laker/Lutz News

Bella Home Market is ready for the holidays

If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, give Bella Home Market in Lutz a visit. As soon as you walk through the door, you’re greeted with an assortment of boxes, bells and bows meant for that perfect holiday gift. Unique seasonal finds stretch from front to back, and floor to ceiling, making it hard to leave empty-handed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecommerce#Holiday Shopping#Global Community#Just In Time#Charity#Pf Warriors#Ild#Joe Bella Co#The Pf Warriors
TheStreet

Top Eco & Animal-Friendly Tips To Go Green This Holiday Season

Canada's leading eco-advocate & World Animal Protection Canada Ambassador, Candice Batista shares her top five tips for a more sustainable festive season. TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Decking the halls this season doesn't have to come at a cost to the health of the planet or its inhabitants. Instead opt for a greener and more animal-friendly festive season that will bring good health and cheer to all.
ANIMALS
TheStreet

High 5 Plumbing Shares The Gift Of Giving With Donations To Nonprofits

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As strong supporters of the local community, High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is sharing their dedication to the Denver area by making donations to each nonprofit highlighted by their High 5 Cares program in 2021.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Miko Announces Premium Kids' Content Partnerships Just In Time For Holidays

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's parents have more kids' content choices than ever, but it can be challenging—and costly—to curate the best experience for their child. With its new premium partnerships, Miko is bringing the world's best children's content to its Miko 3 robot just in time for the holidays.
KETV.com

Are supply chains getting better just in time for the holidays?

LIBERTY, Mo. — There are 38 shopping days until Christmas. If you're counting shipping, it's more like 18, or eight, or negative eight. The supply chain has been unpredictable since the pandemic, making some things arrive overnight and others take weeks or even months. Meanwhile, the sound of honks echoed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
kuer.org

Epidemiologist talks new COVID-19 ‘normal’ just in time for the holidays

The holidays are coming up, and for the second year in a row, celebrations will take place in a pandemic. KUER’s Caroline Ballard caught up once again with University of Utah health epidemiologist Dr. Andrew Pavia to find out the answers to frequently asked questions about where we stand with the virus and how to gather safely.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Unearth Forgotten Christmas Commercial Just in Time for the Holidays

Showrunners previously revealed that, ahead of the holidays, NBC plans to air a special”Chicago Fire” episode dedicated to the approaching festive season and we are here for it. For now, we’re forced to wait for the midseason finale, and presumably, the holiday special. In the meantime, “Chicago Fire” fans have unearthed a Christmas commercial starring none other than our favorite Firehouse 51 firefighters. Check out the sweet clip below.
CHICAGO, IL
b93radio.com

Just in time for the holidays: Hidden Valley Ranch releases RanchNog.

Two things I like: Ranch dressing and eggnog. Two things that should never be combined: Ranch dressing and eggnog. I’m sure some (crazy) people will find this appealing, but just looking at this promotional picture makes me want to throw up a little bit. Read this description from the Hidden Valley website: ‘RanchNog has all of the creaminess of traditional eggnog, PLUS the tangy, savory and herb filled notes of ranch dressing.’
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Rare reindeer twins, born just in time for the holidays, beat the odds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Video: KTUU via CNN) — Meet Spicy and Spike, twin reindeer who made their miraculous arrival just in time for the holidays. It's rare for reindeer to survive when they're born together, but at six months old, the pair are thriving at a reindeer farm in Anchorage, Alaska.
AM 1390 KRFO

Just in Time for the Holidays a Santa Shortage

Last year no one was able to go out and see Santa and put in your requests for Christmas. Now this year there's a new problem. How can you have a "santa shortage"? That just seems so wrong on a few levels. What is the reason for this? Well, you...
FESTIVAL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy