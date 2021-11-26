ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Maxpro" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 10,350,000 units completed on October 13, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about November 26, 2021. Holders of units will need to have their broker contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "JMACU," and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "JMAC" and "JMACW," respectively.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258091) that was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 22, 2021 and declared effective on October 7, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Ave, 39thFloor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002, or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

ContactMaxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.Songren Road, Xinyi DistrictTaipei City 11073Attn: Moses ChenChief Executive Officer m.chen@maxproventures.com+886 2 7713 7952

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 4.01% to $324.46 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $59.87 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on December 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "CMCAU".
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Gencan Capital Announces Acquisition Of A Majority Of Its Common Shares By John A. McMahon And Certain Other Purchasers And Certain Related Matters

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Gencan Capital Inc. (the " Corporation") (CSE: GCA) today announced that John A. McMahon and certain other purchasers (the " Purchasers") acquired 13,999,336 (the " Acquired Shares") Common Shares (the " Common Shares") in the capital of the Corporation from Genterra Capital Inc., Forum Financial Corporation, and York Capital Funding Inc. (the " Vendors"). The Common Shares were acquired pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated November 29, 2021, pursuant to which the Purchasers acquired all of the Acquired Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Acquired Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.4 million (the " Transaction"), in reliance on the exemption in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids from the requirements of securities legislation applicable to formal bids.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Krystal Biotech Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) (the "Company"), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,666,667 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $75.00 per share. The Company and certain selling stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 400,000 shares of the Company's common stock offered in the public offering. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $200 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company other than up to 200,000 shares of the Company's common stock that may be sold by the selling stockholders in connection with the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about December 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#The Company#Capital Stock Exchange#Jmacu#Jmacw#Ef Hutton#Benchmark Investments#Llc#Ny 10022#Syndicate Department
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 2.50% to $2,837.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $181.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tarena International, Inc. Announces Plan To Implement ADS Ratio Change

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Tarena International Inc. Report ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio"), par value US$0.001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) Class A ordinary share to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary shares. The Company will file a post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 with the SEC to reflect the change in the ADS Ratio. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on December 23, 2021, subject to the SEC having declared the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 to be effective.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Royal Bank Of Canada To Repurchase Up To 45 Million Of Its Common Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (the Bank) (TSX: RY) (RY) - Get Royal Bank of Canada Report today announced its intention, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), to commence a normal course issuer bid and to repurchase for cancellation up to 45 million of its common shares. The Bank intends to file a notice of intention with the TSX in this regard.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Tremor International To Present At The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor" or the "Company"), a global leader in Video and Connected TV ('CTV') advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, will participate at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 6, 2021. A webcast will be held on Monday, December 6 at 11:30 AM EST, and will be archived on the Company's website, Tremor IR.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation ( NYSE:STC) today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment to return capital to its shareholders. The Stewart Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's annual cash dividend from $1.32 to $1.50 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) - Get Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Report today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
STOCKS
TheStreet

IBI Group Announces Acquisition Of Environmental Consulting Firm, Teranis

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) ("IBI" or the "Company"), announced today that it has completed the purchase of British Columbia-based Teranis Consulting Ltd. ("Teranis"), (the "Acquisition"). Teranis is a scientific and environmental consulting firm specializing in environmental investigation, remediation and risk assessment, with a focus on supporting First Nations communities. The Acquisition complements IBI's existing sustainability and environmental management business, and supports the Company's goal of fostering improved relations with Indigenous communities in Canada and across North America.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy