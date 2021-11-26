SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COR, FTSI, RRD, LEVL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get CoreSite Realty Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to American Tower Corporation for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreSite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) - Get FTS International, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC for $8.52 per share in cash. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) - Get Level One Bancorp, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Level One shareholders will have the right to receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock owned. If you are a Level One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cor-ftsi-rrd-levl-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301432272.html

