IIROC Trade Resumption - HOT.DB.V

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

TSX Symbol: HOT.DB.V

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

