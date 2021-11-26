Pistons vs Clippers LIVE: Score Updates (2-8)

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
The Detroit Pistons (20-52) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (47-25) at Staples Center. Game Time: 3:30PM EST/12:30PM PST on Friday, November 26th.
Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score. Do not miss a detail of the match Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. 9:00 PM19 hours ago. How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?
The only question that remains in terms of debating the greatest shooting duo in NBA history is who comes in second. The iconic Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a hold on the top spot that they may very well never relinquish. But once upon...
The Golden State Warriors keep their good pace in the 2021/22 NBA season, beating the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry once again led his team to the win, dropping 25 points on his brother's squad. Seth Curry, who is the only current player in the...
The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter recently made headlines after he went on an all-out attack on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his alleged ties to China. Unsurprisingly, Kanter has United States Senator Ted Cruz backing him in his corner as the outspoken Republican also went on an unfiltered tirade against LeBron.
Throughout an NBA season, we often see various media outlets propose hypothetical trades. Of course, not all of those hypothetical trades come to fruition, but there are times where real trades with a similar framework to a proposed trade do end up happening. There has been a recent trade proposed...
While the NBA Players are known to work their way in the gym, day-in and day-out, they are also known for dawning the most outrageous style and Kyle Kuzma’s pre-game outfit in Washington Wizards latest game against the Charlotte Hornets only goes to justify the same. As a result, of which many NBA stars also commented upon the same.
A 24-year-old Lonzo Ball is on his third team in five seasons. After being traded from the Lakers in 2019, he found himself in New Orleans where he helped Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram compete for the Pelicans. Now, 'Zo is in Chicago and although he's only played 13 games,...
Back in 2010, the entire NBA world was waiting with bated breath for LeBron James to make the decision. Not just any decision. The Decision. On July 8th, 2010 James announced that he was officially signing with the Miami Heat, joining forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a Big Three that would lord over the NBA for a half decade.
Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
While Scottie Pippen's relationship with Michael Jordan is coming to the light now, one relationship we don't know much about is Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Given their positions in the Chicago Bulls, their dynamic didn't get a lot of attention and spotlight, especially during 'The Last Dance' docuseries. Obviously, winning...
