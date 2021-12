Iowa State dropped to 6-5 (4-4 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with a 28-21 loss to Oklahoma. The Cyclones scored on their first drive of the game to take an early lead, but never lead again once Oklahoma tied the game a few plays later. In the second half, Iowa State fell behind by two scores before it mounted a comeback. Iowa State then had the ball with the opportunity to drive 86-yards and score a touchdown to either tie the game or take the lead. Iowa State made it to the edge of the red zone before Brock Purdy's intended pass for Chase Allen was intercepted, sealing the loss for Iowa State.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO