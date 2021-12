After spending a marathon number of hours in the kitchen preparing all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, it can seem outrageous to want to do anything following the meal except stretch out on the couch and take a well-deserved, tryptophan-induced nap. For many people, however, packing away that last of the leftovers in Tupperware containers means it's time to gear up for a trip to the mall to start checking things off the holiday shopping list. According to Finder, an estimated 72.4 million people are expected to take advantage of the amazing deals offered during the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza known as Black Friday this year, which is ultimately predicted to become the busiest day for retail in the United States of 2021 (via Retail Leader).

12 DAYS AGO