Real Madrid extract revenge on Sheriff to advance to Knockout stage

The Champions League continues Wednesday on Paramount+. Real Madrid and Sheriff Tiraspol will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Matchday 5 of the Champions League group stage. Real Madrid collected three points with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous leg. Less fortunate on Matchday 4, Sheriff Tiraspol lost 3-1 to Inter Milan three weeks ago. Right now, Real Madrid (nine points) leads Group D, while Sheriff Tiraspol (six points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. We'll see if Real Madrid can stay in the top spot. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO