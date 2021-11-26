ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid extract revenge on Sheriff to advance to Knockout stage

By Elias Laradi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid was able to get some revenge against their opponents FC Sheriff after losing to them in their previous match to advance to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League. A strong first half for the visitors. Real Madrid got their first shot on target in the...

Sports
