Revolut down: Online bank hit by major issues on Black Friday

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
 4 days ago

Online bank Revolut has been hit by major issues in the middle of Black Friday.

The company said that it was struggling to let customers sign in, make card payments, top up their bank cards or make transfers.

“Hi, there are currently issues affecting our app functionalities,” Revolut said on Twitter. “We’re already working to have this resolved as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience!”

It means that customers may be unable to make purchases during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The company said the services were “partially unavailable”, suggesting that some customers might be able to use them as normal.

Affected users saw error messaging indicating that “something has gone wrong” and asking them to “try later”, without giving any detail on the problem.

