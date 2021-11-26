ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers vs Bengals: Experts not looking upset this week for Pittsburgh

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
Nothing the Pittsburgh Steelers have done this season has made any sense. They win games you expect them to lose, lose games you expect them to win and even found a way to tie a team they should have beat handily.

This makes trying to sort out what will happen this week against the Cincinnati Bengals even more of a challenge. The Bengals already beat the Steelers one this season, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are still banged up at some key positions and Cincinnati is a team on the rise.

All this gives pundits confidence to say the Bengals will sweep the season series. We looked to our friends over at NFL Pick Watch and according to them 76 percent of experts are leaning today Cincinnati. A majority for sure but there are 24 percent of them out there who understand when it comes to Pittsburgh you expect the unexpected.

If the Bengals win on Sunday it will be the first time they have swept the season series since 2009.

