Society

Black Friday is a key moment for fighting racism and abuses in business

By Traci Parker
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, marks the...

Comments / 73

Brooder
4d ago

Every single thing has to be about racism now. From the name of the busiest shopping day in America, to flowers and fish. The word has lost all meaning.

Reply(4)
37
shoot.black.looters.nigs
4d ago

I’m so tired of everything being called racist. Just let us live. It was never an issue until the BLM started calling everything racist.

Reply(12)
25
Guest
4d ago

Do these people have one brain cell left.It's a accounting term stores are usually in the red [not making a profit until the day after Thanksgiving that write in red)After Thanksgiving they write in black when they start making a profit for that year. These people are to mentally challenged to be writters.

Reply(2)
21
