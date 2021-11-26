ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New injury worry for Newcastle United ahead of Eddie Howe's first game in dugout

Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowe will take charge of the team for tomorrow’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after spending a week in isolation following a positive Covid-19...

www.sunderlandecho.com

The Independent

Newcastle United: Graeme Jones to stay on coaching staff under Eddie Howe

Graeme Jones is to stay at Newcastle United as part of new boss Eddie Howe’s coaching staff.Assistant head coach Jones took charge of the Magpies following the departure of Steve Bruce in October and was also part of Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff during England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer.First-team development coach Ben Dawson and goalkeeper coach Simon Smith also form part of Howe’s backroom team.Howe has brought in some familiar faces from his time at Bournemouth, including Jason Tindall – his former assistant at Bournemouth – and first-team coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, who left the Cherries in June 2021.Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence have left Newcastle. Read More Lee ready for I’m a Celeb and Bellingham finds a fan – Tuesday’s sporting socialAzeem Rafiq’s courage should provoke real change in cricket – Lord Kamlesh PatelAzeem Rafiq says Yorkshire covered up alleged failed drug test by Gary Ballance
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

The Eddie Howe insight that Newcastle United fans will LOVE

The former Toon defender worked with Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges – all of which have joined Howe on Tyneside – during his six months at Bournemouth. While Woodgate didn’t encounter Howe, it was clear his methods had rubbed off on the coaches at the Vitality...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Eddie Howe reveals his first impressions of controversial Newcastle United signing

The forward has struggled to make an impact at the club since his £40million move from Hoffenheim two years ago. Joelinton, the club’s record signing, has only scored six Premier League goals from 79 top-flight appearances, though Howe, appointed United’s head coach last week, believes that the 25-year-old has a lot to offer on the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard's sensational dugout debut, a new era REALLY gets going at Newcastle... and 100 games in 44 days! 10 reasons to get excited as the Premier League returns - with no breaks until March

Fear not everyone. After the Albania and San Marino walkovers amid another international break, the Premier League is back this weekend with a storming round of matches. Leicester host European champions Chelsea in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off before three managers make their club debuts in the 3pm games. Liverpool then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Eddie Howe trying to shut out the ‘noise’ at Newcastle

Eddie Howe will take charge of Newcastle determined to shut out the noise surrounding the club. The 43-year-old head coach will be in the dugout at St James’ Park for the first time on Saturday as he attempts to end the club’s wait for a Premier League win this season when Brentford come calling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Newcastle United#Arsenal#Crystal Palace
The Independent

Jason Tindall: Eddie Howe’s Newcastle rescue mission never going to be quick fix

Assistant boss Jason Tindall has insisted Eddie Howe’s Newcastle rescue mission was never going to be a quick fix after seeing the club slip to the foot of the Premier League.Head coach Howe was unable to be in the dugout at St James’ Park for his first game in charge after testing positive for Covid-19, and saw the side he inherited from Steve Bruce scrap their way to a 3-3 draw with promoted Brentford in an entertaining, but error-strewn contest.Norwich’s win over Southampton meant a point was not enough to keep the Magpies in 19th place and, while they remain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Derrick

Newcastle rescues 3-3 draw with Brentford in Howe's 1st game

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle came from behind twice to salvage a 3-3 home draw against Brentford on Saturday but still fell to last place in the Premier League in new manager Eddie Howe's first game in charge. Howe had to watch the game at home after testing positive for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Howe to take charge of first Newcastle game after negative Covid test

London (AFP) – Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle dugout for the first time at Arsenal on Saturday after returning a negative test for coronavirus, a week after he was forced to miss his first game in charge. The former Bournemouth boss, who was hired after last month’s Saudi-led...
PREMIER LEAGUE

