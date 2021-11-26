New injury worry for Newcastle United ahead of Eddie Howe's first game in dugout

Assistant boss Jason Tindall has insisted Eddie Howe’s Newcastle rescue mission was never going to be a quick fix after seeing the club slip to the foot of the Premier League.Head coach Howe was unable to be in the dugout at St James’ Park for his first game in charge after testing positive for Covid-19, and saw the side he inherited from Steve Bruce scrap their way to a 3-3 draw with promoted Brentford in an entertaining, but error-strewn contest.Norwich’s win over Southampton meant a point was not enough to keep the Magpies in 19th place and, while they remain...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO